Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) COO Aparna Bawa Sold $3.5 million of Shares

COO of Zoom Video Communications Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Aparna Bawa (insider trades) sold 7,500 shares of ZM on 11/04/2020 at an average price of $472 a share. The total sale was $3.5 million.

Zoom Video Communications Inc has a market cap of $142.24 billion; its shares were traded at around $500.11 with a P/E ratio of 641.14 and P/S ratio of 109.74. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Zoom Video Communications Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner Eric S. Yuan sold 69,742 shares of ZM stock on 10/29/2020 at the average price of $490.38. The price of the stock has increased by 1.98% since.

CEO, 10% Owner Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of ZM stock on 10/28/2020 at the average price of $519.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.67% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of ZM stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $472. The price of the stock has increased by 5.96% since.

Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of ZM stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $462.53. The price of the stock has increased by 8.12% since.

COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of ZM stock on 10/16/2020 at the average price of $544.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.08% since.

Chief Marketing Officer Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of ZM stock on 10/12/2020 at the average price of $500.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.08% since.

Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of ZM stock on 10/08/2020 at the average price of $480.88. The price of the stock has increased by 4% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ZM, click here