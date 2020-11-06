  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) COO Aparna Bawa Sold $3.5 million of Shares

November 06, 2020 | About: ZM +0.68%

COO of Zoom Video Communications Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Aparna Bawa (insider trades) sold 7,500 shares of ZM on 11/04/2020 at an average price of $472 a share. The total sale was $3.5 million.

Zoom Video Communications Inc has a market cap of $142.24 billion; its shares were traded at around $500.11 with a P/E ratio of 641.14 and P/S ratio of 109.74. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Zoom Video Communications Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO, 10% Owner Eric S. Yuan sold 69,742 shares of ZM stock on 10/29/2020 at the average price of $490.38. The price of the stock has increased by 1.98% since.
  • CEO, 10% Owner Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of ZM stock on 10/28/2020 at the average price of $519.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.67% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of ZM stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $472. The price of the stock has increased by 5.96% since.
  • Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of ZM stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $462.53. The price of the stock has increased by 8.12% since.
  • COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of ZM stock on 10/16/2020 at the average price of $544.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.08% since.
  • Chief Marketing Officer Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of ZM stock on 10/12/2020 at the average price of $500.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.08% since.
  • Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of ZM stock on 10/08/2020 at the average price of $480.88. The price of the stock has increased by 4% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ZM, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)