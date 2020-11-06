Pool Corp (POOL) SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT/CFO Mark W Joslin Sold $1.4 million of Shares

SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT/CFO of Pool Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark W Joslin (insider trades) sold 3,799 shares of POOL on 11/04/2020 at an average price of $370.09 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Pool Corp is a wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also distributes irrigation and landscape products in the United States. Pool Corp has a market cap of $15.38 billion; its shares were traded at around $382.89 with a P/E ratio of 47.99 and P/S ratio of 4.24. The dividend yield of Pool Corp stocks is 0.60%. Pool Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 17.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Pool Corp the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT/CFO Mark W Joslin sold 6,201 shares of POOL stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $362.13. The price of the stock has increased by 5.73% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

GROUP VICE PRESIDENT Romain Kenneth G St sold 18,250 shares of POOL stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $379.07. The price of the stock has increased by 1.01% since.

VICE CHAIRMAN De La Mesa Manuel J Perez sold 20,281 shares of POOL stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $376.2. The price of the stock has increased by 1.78% since.

GENERAL COUNSEL/SECRETARY Jennifer M Neil sold 609 shares of POOL stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $374.04. The price of the stock has increased by 2.37% since.

VICE CHAIRMAN De La Mesa Manuel J Perez sold 10,000 shares of POOL stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $367.05. The price of the stock has increased by 4.32% since.

