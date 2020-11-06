Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) President and CEO Mark Patrick Mader Sold $2.3 million of Shares

President and CEO of Smartsheet Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark Patrick Mader (insider trades) sold 40,000 shares of SMAR on 11/05/2020 at an average price of $56.47 a share. The total sale was $2.3 million.

Smartsheet Inc has a market cap of $6.97 billion; its shares were traded at around $57.76 with and P/S ratio of 20.94. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Smartsheet Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of SMAR stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $56.47. The price of the stock has increased by 2.28% since.

President and CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of SMAR stock on 10/12/2020 at the average price of $54.93. The price of the stock has increased by 5.15% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO and Treasurer Jennifer Ceran sold 24,000 shares of SMAR stock on 10/19/2020 at the average price of $57.91. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.26% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Legal Officer & GC Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of SMAR stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $56.47. The price of the stock has increased by 2.28% since.

Chief Revenue Officer Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of SMAR stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $50.59. The price of the stock has increased by 14.17% since.

Chief People & Culture Officer Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of SMAR stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $49.87. The price of the stock has increased by 15.82% since.

Director Elena Gomez sold 13,500 shares of SMAR stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $55.21. The price of the stock has increased by 4.62% since.

Director Geoffrey T Barker sold 30,000 shares of SMAR stock on 10/23/2020 at the average price of $56.01. The price of the stock has increased by 3.12% since.

