Qts Realty Trust Inc (QTS) CEO Chad L. Williams Sold $7.4 million of Shares

CEO of Qts Realty Trust Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Chad L. Williams (insider trades) sold 112,137 shares of QTS on 11/06/2020 at an average price of $65.62 a share. The total sale was $7.4 million.

QTS Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust in the United States. Its properties mainly include data centers which are mainly located in the United States and in other locations such as Canada, Europe, and Asia. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a market cap of $4.23 billion; its shares were traded at around $65.69 with and P/S ratio of 7.48. The dividend yield of QTS Realty Trust Inc stocks is 2.83%. QTS Realty Trust Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.40% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with QTS Realty Trust Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Chad L. Williams sold 112,137 shares of QTS stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $65.62. The price of the stock has increased by 0.11% since.

For the complete insider trading history of QTS, click here