Tilray Inc (TLRY) President and CEO Brendan Kennedy Sold $2.4 million of Shares

Tilray Inc has a market cap of $1.28 billion; its shares were traded at around $9.63 with and P/S ratio of 5.25. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Tilray Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of TLRY stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $7.43. The price of the stock has increased by 29.61% since.

President and CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of TLRY stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $6.04. The price of the stock has increased by 59.44% since.

President and CEO, 10% Owner Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of TLRY stock on 10/16/2020 at the average price of $5.6. The price of the stock has increased by 71.96% since.

President and CEO, 10% Owner Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of TLRY stock on 10/15/2020 at the average price of $5.61. The price of the stock has increased by 71.66% since.

President and CEO, 10% Owner Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of TLRY stock on 10/14/2020 at the average price of $5.83. The price of the stock has increased by 65.18% since.

