Roffman Miller Associates Inc Buys Amazon.com Inc, Merck Inc, Visa Inc, Sells Discover Financial Services, Procter & Gamble Co, Exxon Mobil Corp

November 06, 2020 | About: AMZN -0.32% MRK -0.12% V +0.42% ADBE -0.37% JCI +0.6% AME +1.16% DFS -0.86% XOM -1.18% BIV -0.17% PG +0.6%

Investment company Roffman Miller Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Merck Inc, Visa Inc, Adobe Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC, sells Discover Financial Services, Procter & Gamble Co, Exxon Mobil Corp, VANGUARD BD IDX FD during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roffman Miller Associates Inc . As of 2020Q3, Roffman Miller Associates Inc owns 72 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ROFFMAN MILLER ASSOCIATES INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/roffman+miller+associates+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ROFFMAN MILLER ASSOCIATES INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 607,440 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.17%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 300,758 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.32%
  3. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 155,336 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95%
  4. Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 263,905 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64%
  5. McCormick & Co Inc (MKC) - 187,769 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22%
Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 32.39%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3311.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 5,330 shares as of .

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 37.46%. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $80.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 158,775 shares as of .

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 27.43%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $198.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 72,889 shares as of .

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 80.44%. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $494.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,534 shares as of .

Added: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc added to a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC by 23.13%. The purchase prices were between $33.38 and $42.97, with an estimated average price of $39.12. The stock is now traded at around $43.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 267,747 shares as of .

Added: AMETEK Inc (AME)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc added to a holding in AMETEK Inc by 163.18%. The purchase prices were between $86.26 and $103.08, with an estimated average price of $96.61. The stock is now traded at around $110.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 32,590 shares as of .

Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66.

Reduced: Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 91.91%. The sale prices were between $46.45 and $59.54, with an estimated average price of $52.39. The stock is now traded at around $67.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Roffman Miller Associates Inc still held 13,595 shares as of .

Reduced: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 29.32%. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $32.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Roffman Miller Associates Inc still held 38,102 shares as of .

Reduced: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BIV)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc reduced to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 26.89%. The sale prices were between $92.59 and $94.04, with an estimated average price of $93.32. The stock is now traded at around $93.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Roffman Miller Associates Inc still held 6,077 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of ROFFMAN MILLER ASSOCIATES INC . Also check out:

