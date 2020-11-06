Roffman Miller Associates Inc Buys Amazon.com Inc, Merck Inc, Visa Inc, Sells Discover Financial Services, Procter & Gamble Co, Exxon Mobil Corp

Investment company Roffman Miller Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Merck Inc, Visa Inc, Adobe Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC, sells Discover Financial Services, Procter & Gamble Co, Exxon Mobil Corp, VANGUARD BD IDX FD during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roffman Miller Associates Inc . As of 2020Q3, Roffman Miller Associates Inc owns 72 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Added Positions: AMZN, MRK, V, ADBE, AAPL, JCI, AME, FB, CRM, APD, APH, TMO, ACN, T, KMB, PPL, DHR, NEE, BAC, CL, CB, IBM, JPM, AFL, SJI, HON, PEP, DEO, ADP, ARTNA, TJX, ALC, BND, SPY, PFE,
- Reduced Positions: DFS, MSFT, UGI, FDX, MKC, BA, NDSN, RPM, XOM, HD, TXN, AXP, VFC, EXPO, CHD, BIV, VONV, BMY, STZ, LGLV, MUB, TIP, VONG, VTV, VEA, VBR, IWM, GOOG,
- Sold Out: PG,
For the details of ROFFMAN MILLER ASSOCIATES INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/roffman+miller+associates+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ROFFMAN MILLER ASSOCIATES INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 607,440 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.17%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 300,758 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.32%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 155,336 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95%
- Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 263,905 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64%
- McCormick & Co Inc (MKC) - 187,769 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22%
Roffman Miller Associates Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 32.39%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3311.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 5,330 shares as of .
Roffman Miller Associates Inc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 37.46%. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $80.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 158,775 shares as of .
Roffman Miller Associates Inc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 27.43%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $198.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 72,889 shares as of .
Roffman Miller Associates Inc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 80.44%. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $494.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,534 shares as of .
Roffman Miller Associates Inc added to a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC by 23.13%. The purchase prices were between $33.38 and $42.97, with an estimated average price of $39.12. The stock is now traded at around $43.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 267,747 shares as of .
Roffman Miller Associates Inc added to a holding in AMETEK Inc by 163.18%. The purchase prices were between $86.26 and $103.08, with an estimated average price of $96.61. The stock is now traded at around $110.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 32,590 shares as of .
Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66.
Roffman Miller Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 91.91%. The sale prices were between $46.45 and $59.54, with an estimated average price of $52.39. The stock is now traded at around $67.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Roffman Miller Associates Inc still held 13,595 shares as of .Reduced: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Roffman Miller Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 29.32%. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $32.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Roffman Miller Associates Inc still held 38,102 shares as of .Reduced: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BIV)
Roffman Miller Associates Inc reduced to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 26.89%. The sale prices were between $92.59 and $94.04, with an estimated average price of $93.32. The stock is now traded at around $93.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Roffman Miller Associates Inc still held 6,077 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of ROFFMAN MILLER ASSOCIATES INC .
