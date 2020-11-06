EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. Buys ISHARES GOLD TRUST, Otis Worldwide Corp, Match Group Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc

Miami, FL, based Investment company EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES GOLD TRUST, Otis Worldwide Corp, Match Group Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, ServiceNow Inc, The Trade Desk Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp.. As of 2020Q3, EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. owns 137 stocks with a total value of $444 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES GOLD TRUST (IAU) - 1,270,293 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 794.91% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,001 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 104,759 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.68% S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 30,206 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.95% Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) - 50,435 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.91%

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $132.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 47,029 shares as of .

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52. The stock is now traded at around $206.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 18,624 shares as of .

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $240.77 and $297.07, with an estimated average price of $263.31. The stock is now traded at around $299.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 11,427 shares as of .

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. initiated holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.19 and $165.49, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $130.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 21,079 shares as of .

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.36 and $272.52, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $250.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 10,323 shares as of .

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $174.89 and $223.59, with an estimated average price of $199.31. The stock is now traded at around $201.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 13,135 shares as of .

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. added to a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST by 794.91%. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.65%. The holding were 1,270,293 shares as of .

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 612.80%. The purchase prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1. The stock is now traded at around $63.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 99,949 shares as of .

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 257.10%. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83. The stock is now traded at around $157.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 43,955 shares as of .

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 229.65%. The purchase prices were between $172.42 and $192.79, with an estimated average price of $182.92. The stock is now traded at around $197.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 20,633 shares as of .

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 26.91%. The purchase prices were between $170.85 and $222.94, with an estimated average price of $200.56. The stock is now traded at around $223.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 50,435 shares as of .

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 34.92%. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $128.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 58,397 shares as of .

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $91.72 and $106.52, with an estimated average price of $98.51.

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $418.64 and $518.78, with an estimated average price of $456.22.

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57.

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $66.97 and $85.23, with an estimated average price of $75.39.

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. sold out a holding in Waste Connections Inc. The sale prices were between $91.75 and $105, with an estimated average price of $99.86.

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $70.43 and $83.08, with an estimated average price of $76.51.

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 38.62%. The sale prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $125.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.23%. EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. still held 60,726 shares as of .

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. reduced to a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc by 92.14%. The sale prices were between $71.87 and $131.03, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $76.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.14%. EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. still held 3,036 shares as of .

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. reduced to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 31.61%. The sale prices were between $401.87 and $499.69, with an estimated average price of $446.12. The stock is now traded at around $535.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.87%. EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. still held 17,879 shares as of .