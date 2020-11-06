Todd Asset Management Llc Buys D.R. Horton Inc, Aarons Holdings Co Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Sells Aarons Holdings Co Inc, Incyte Corp, Humana Inc

Louisville, KY, based Investment company Todd Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys D.R. Horton Inc, Aarons Holdings Co Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, NortonLifeLock Inc, Cerner Corp, sells Aarons Holdings Co Inc, Incyte Corp, Humana Inc, Dollar General Corp, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Todd Asset Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Todd Asset Management Llc owns 201 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DHI, AZDA, CERN, NLOK, KLAC, NPSNY, JCI, BTG, SKM, MRAAY, GFI, KNBWY, KOF, BRDCY, CHGCY, SKHSY, MFC, LQD, HTHT, EMR, DCMYY,

DHI, AZDA, CERN, NLOK, KLAC, NPSNY, JCI, BTG, SKM, MRAAY, GFI, KNBWY, KOF, BRDCY, CHGCY, SKHSY, MFC, LQD, HTHT, EMR, DCMYY, Added Positions: PM, GOOGL, ABBV, ITOCY, LITE, SNE, DVA, AKAM, BBY, OTEX, BASFY, STX, LYB, EMN, TGT, BMO, ERIC, FMS, LAZ, NTTYY, SWKS, UBS, BMY, ORCL, EXPD, DOX, NRG, MLCO, MBT, ICLR, DIFTY, CNI, BTI, JAZZ, TOELY, MUFG, GRFS, ACWX, LIVN, PCRFY, RHHBY, CAOVY, JBAXY,

PM, GOOGL, ABBV, ITOCY, LITE, SNE, DVA, AKAM, BBY, OTEX, BASFY, STX, LYB, EMN, TGT, BMO, ERIC, FMS, LAZ, NTTYY, SWKS, UBS, BMY, ORCL, EXPD, DOX, NRG, MLCO, MBT, ICLR, DIFTY, CNI, BTI, JAZZ, TOELY, MUFG, GRFS, ACWX, LIVN, PCRFY, RHHBY, CAOVY, JBAXY, Reduced Positions: NTES, TSM, LMT, EBAY, TTNDY, REPYY, YNDX, AAPL, DANOY, BABA, LOW, INFY, QRVO, RHI, RDS.A, AMP, AXAHY, LRCX, QCOM, MOMO, AMAT, MGA, UN, FSUGY, PHG, GIS, ZTO, ALIZY, VRTX, VZ, T, BNS, TTDKY, AVGO, CVX, ETN, RANJY, PPL, PSMMY, OHI, NGG, IBM, MET, AHEXY, YY, PACW, NVDA, GSK, BAYRY, MSFT, VOO, JNJ,

NTES, TSM, LMT, EBAY, TTNDY, REPYY, YNDX, AAPL, DANOY, BABA, LOW, INFY, QRVO, RHI, RDS.A, AMP, AXAHY, LRCX, QCOM, MOMO, AMAT, MGA, UN, FSUGY, PHG, GIS, ZTO, ALIZY, VRTX, VZ, T, BNS, TTDKY, AVGO, CVX, ETN, RANJY, PPL, PSMMY, OHI, NGG, IBM, MET, AHEXY, YY, PACW, NVDA, GSK, BAYRY, MSFT, VOO, JNJ, Sold Out: AAN, INCY, HUM, DG, HLT, CTSH, RL, MPC, E, JWN, SMFG, CS, PNDA, KDDIY, OGZPY, MSBHY, WIT, TM, GZPFY, NTR, TFC, UGI, PFG, KMB, K,

Aptiv PLC (APTV) - 814,211 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) - 983,500 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 475,256 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.29% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 36,878 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.36% Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 523,045 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%

Todd Asset Management Llc initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.86 and $76.97, with an estimated average price of $68.05. The stock is now traded at around $70.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 255,693 shares as of .

Todd Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Aarons Holdings Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $37 and $50, with an estimated average price of $44.55. The stock is now traded at around $46.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 338,924 shares as of .

Todd Asset Management Llc initiated holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.77 and $24.21, with an estimated average price of $21.65. The stock is now traded at around $20.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 703,891 shares as of .

Todd Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.48 and $75.23, with an estimated average price of $71.22. The stock is now traded at around $72.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 203,593 shares as of .

Todd Asset Management Llc initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $171.94 and $216.63, with an estimated average price of $197.53. The stock is now traded at around $231.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 71,816 shares as of .

Todd Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Naspers Ltd. The purchase prices were between $33.75 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.51. The stock is now traded at around $43.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 381,645 shares as of .

Todd Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 894.30%. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $77.08. The stock is now traded at around $70.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 219,214 shares as of .

Todd Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 36.36%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1759.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 36,878 shares as of .

Todd Asset Management Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 46.94%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $92.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 446,941 shares as of .

Todd Asset Management Llc added to a holding in ITOCHU Corp by 311.84%. The purchase prices were between $42.69 and $53.03, with an estimated average price of $48.12. The stock is now traded at around $49.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 246,693 shares as of .

Todd Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 95.97%. The purchase prices were between $70.25 and $95.56, with an estimated average price of $82.79. The stock is now traded at around $88.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 267,441 shares as of .

Todd Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Sony Corp by 64.65%. The purchase prices were between $69.16 and $83.45, with an estimated average price of $77.65. The stock is now traded at around $89.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 287,697 shares as of .

Todd Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Aarons Holdings Co Inc. The sale prices were between $42.41 and $59.2, with an estimated average price of $52.57.

Todd Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Incyte Corp. The sale prices were between $85.07 and $109.69, with an estimated average price of $96.53.

Todd Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $381.58 and $427.77, with an estimated average price of $402.24.

Todd Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $186.46 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $196.56.

Todd Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $73.51 and $94.03, with an estimated average price of $83.54.

Todd Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $55.28 and $70.72, with an estimated average price of $64.97.