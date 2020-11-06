Innealta Capital, Llc Buys iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, ISHARES TRUST, Sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, ISHARES INC

Investment company Innealta Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, ISHARES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, ISHARES INC, SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR, iShares MSCI New Zealand Capped ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Innealta Capital, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Innealta Capital, Llc owns 42 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IEI, XLI, TIP, XLB,

IEI, XLI, TIP, XLB, Added Positions: XLC, LQD, EWC, IEF, EWG, XLY, EWX, PDBC,

XLC, LQD, EWC, IEF, EWG, XLY, EWX, PDBC, Reduced Positions: XLV, EWZ, ENZL, TLT, EWT, SMH, FXI, XLK, RSX, EWQ, BNDX, SPTL, VCIT, VTI, IJH, EWY, VWO, BND,

XLV, EWZ, ENZL, TLT, EWT, SMH, FXI, XLK, RSX, EWQ, BNDX, SPTL, VCIT, VTI, IJH, EWY, VWO, BND, Sold Out: XLU, SRLN, EWP, EPOL, THD, EWN, HYEM, IEFA, IJR, EWS, SHY,

SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK) - 130,501 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.8% ISHARES INC (EWJ) - 153,049 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35% ISHARES INC (EWL) - 218,006 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53% ISHARES TRUST (FXI) - 201,533 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.65% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLY) - 56,543 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.00%

Innealta Capital, Llc initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.12 and $133.9, with an estimated average price of $133.43. The stock is now traded at around $132.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 50,108 shares as of .

Innealta Capital, Llc initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75. The stock is now traded at around $81.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 66,199 shares as of .

Innealta Capital, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $125.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 31,239 shares as of .

Innealta Capital, Llc initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $56.47 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $62.09. The stock is now traded at around $68.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 22,123 shares as of .

Innealta Capital, Llc added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 34.86%. The purchase prices were between $55.2 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $59.2. The stock is now traded at around $63.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 129,555 shares as of .

Innealta Capital, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 423.71%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $136.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 11,375 shares as of .

Innealta Capital, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 52.95%. The purchase prices were between $25.9 and $29, with an estimated average price of $27.63. The stock is now traded at around $28.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 115,543 shares as of .

Innealta Capital, Llc sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $56.7 and $61.49, with an estimated average price of $59.33.

Innealta Capital, Llc sold out a holding in SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR. The sale prices were between $43.17 and $45.15, with an estimated average price of $44.33.

Innealta Capital, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $21.35 and $23.95, with an estimated average price of $23.08.

Innealta Capital, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $18.68, with an estimated average price of $17.55.

Innealta Capital, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $62.7 and $74.01, with an estimated average price of $68.43.

Innealta Capital, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $32.96 and $36.35, with an estimated average price of $34.84.

Innealta Capital, Llc reduced to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 37.72%. The sale prices were between $100.71 and $109.44, with an estimated average price of $105.21. The stock is now traded at around $109.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.78%. Innealta Capital, Llc still held 66,490 shares as of .

Innealta Capital, Llc reduced to a holding in ISHARES INC by 24.22%. The sale prices were between $27.17 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $30.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.31%. Innealta Capital, Llc still held 207,219 shares as of .

Innealta Capital, Llc reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI New Zealand Capped ETF by 35.47%. The sale prices were between $56.12 and $61.07, with an estimated average price of $58.49. The stock is now traded at around $62.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.24%. Innealta Capital, Llc still held 57,816 shares as of .

Innealta Capital, Llc reduced to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.66%. The sale prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $159.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. Innealta Capital, Llc still held 12,067 shares as of .

Innealta Capital, Llc reduced to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 36.11%. The sale prices were between $151.05 and $183.55, with an estimated average price of $167.44. The stock is now traded at around $197.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Innealta Capital, Llc still held 11,500 shares as of .

Innealta Capital, Llc reduced to a holding in VanEck Vectors Russia by 20.03%. The sale prices were between $20.72 and $23.5, with an estimated average price of $22.02. The stock is now traded at around $21.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Innealta Capital, Llc still held 154,880 shares as of .