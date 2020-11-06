Wharton Business Group, LLC Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, Intel Corp

Malvern, PA, based Investment company Wharton Business Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, Intel Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, ISHARES INC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wharton Business Group, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Wharton Business Group, LLC owns 106 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CGNX, DPHC, IWF, CMI, MRK,

CGNX, DPHC, IWF, CMI, MRK, Added Positions: AAPL, EFAV, VBR, BRK.B, EEMV, JPM, GS, BAC, PYPL, VLUE, IGSB, VYM, IDV, XLI, PFE, JNJ, BLK, MS, MPB,

AAPL, EFAV, VBR, BRK.B, EEMV, JPM, GS, BAC, PYPL, VLUE, IGSB, VYM, IDV, XLI, PFE, JNJ, BLK, MS, MPB, Reduced Positions: XLK, XLE, VWO, INTC, CSCO, IEMG, EPP, PFF, KBE, KBWB, HDV, OEF, MSFT, VIG, GOOG, SPY, PWB, IHI, GOOGL, XLV, VHT, XPH, IEFA, DHR, IVW, AMZN, EEM, ECON, DGRW, BDJ, QCOM, ORCL, CAT,

XLK, XLE, VWO, INTC, CSCO, IEMG, EPP, PFF, KBE, KBWB, HDV, OEF, MSFT, VIG, GOOG, SPY, PWB, IHI, GOOGL, XLV, VHT, XPH, IEFA, DHR, IVW, AMZN, EEM, ECON, DGRW, BDJ, QCOM, ORCL, CAT, Sold Out: AMLP, QQQ, NFLX, IBB, PSCT, VUG, EQT, XOM,

For the details of Wharton Business Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wharton+business+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (QUAL) - 1,083,456 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% ISHARES INC (IEMG) - 1,571,854 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.22% ISHARES TRUST (EFAV) - 1,171,904 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.68% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 594,933 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.64% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 189,954 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%

Wharton Business Group, LLC initiated holding in Cognex Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.05 and $71.52, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $72.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of .

Wharton Business Group, LLC initiated holding in DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.24 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $15.94. The stock is now traded at around $18.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 27,220 shares as of .

Wharton Business Group, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $194.24 and $233.36, with an estimated average price of $210.34. The stock is now traded at around $229.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,928 shares as of .

Wharton Business Group, LLC initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $170.95 and $213.51, with an estimated average price of $198.91. The stock is now traded at around $229.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,039 shares as of .

Wharton Business Group, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $80.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,191 shares as of .

Wharton Business Group, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 2499.71%. The purchase prices were between $102.46 and $117.9, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $119.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 89,430 shares as of .

Wharton Business Group, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 65.01%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $208.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 55,560 shares as of .

Wharton Business Group, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $102.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 150,334 shares as of .

Wharton Business Group, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 84.46%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $24.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 120,016 shares as of .

Wharton Business Group, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 265.81%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $202.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,810 shares as of .

Wharton Business Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 30.18%. The purchase prices were between $54.41 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $54.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 49,025 shares as of .

Wharton Business Group, LLC sold out a holding in ALPS ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $19.5 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $22.81.

Wharton Business Group, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11.

Wharton Business Group, LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66.

Wharton Business Group, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $204.41 and $245.48, with an estimated average price of $221.4.

Wharton Business Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $126.88 and $145.8, with an estimated average price of $135.61.

Wharton Business Group, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Tech Ptf. The sale prices were between $82.99 and $95.11, with an estimated average price of $89.05.