Crabel Capital Management, LLC Buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Tech Data Corp, Qiagen NV, Legg Mason Inc

Investment company Crabel Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells Tech Data Corp, Qiagen NV, Legg Mason Inc, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crabel Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Crabel Capital Management, LLC owns 54 stocks with a total value of $39 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BNDX, VSLR, VTEB, NEAR, LQD, VCIT, WLTW, BMCH, MNTA, IMMU, XLY, MXIM, LVGO, VGSH, NBL, FTSM, TFI, XLC, GVI, BIL, GSY, PFF, COST, SCHO, XOM, XLI, HD, HYS, XLV, HYD, SRLN, USHY, QLTA, NFLX,
- Added Positions: MINT, SHY, MUB, GOVT, IEF, IEI, TLT, HYG, BSV, FLOT, VCSH, AGG, TIP,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, BND, AMTD, ETFC,
- Sold Out: TECD, QGEN, LM, CZR, CZR, CZR, PTLA, MINI, T, VZ, PFE, WFC, TSLA,
For the details of Crabel Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/crabel+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT) - 28,543 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 957.15%
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 31,020 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 474.44%
- ISHARES TRUST (HYG) - 29,606 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.76%
- ISHARES TRUST (MUB) - 19,529 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 719.86%
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 11,933 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 148.35%
Crabel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $57.99. The stock is now traded at around $58.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 24,908 shares as of .New Purchase: Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR)
Crabel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vivint Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $42.35, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $43.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 21,450 shares as of .New Purchase: VANGUARD MUNICIPAL (VTEB)
Crabel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD MUNICIPAL. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 15,220 shares as of .New Purchase: iShares Short Maturity Bond (NEAR)
Crabel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Short Maturity Bond. The purchase prices were between $49.97 and $50.15, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 16,440 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (LQD)
Crabel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $136.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 4,657 shares as of .New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Crabel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $97.1, with an estimated average price of $96.15. The stock is now traded at around $96.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 6,397 shares as of .Added: PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT)
Crabel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 957.15%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.68%. The holding were 28,543 shares as of .Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Crabel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 474.44%. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.62%. The holding were 31,020 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (MUB)
Crabel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 719.86%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $116.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.04%. The holding were 19,529 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (GOVT)
Crabel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 733.60%. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 67,522 shares as of .Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Crabel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 662.56%. The purchase prices were between $121.01 and $122.89, with an estimated average price of $121.81. The stock is now traded at around $120.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 13,726 shares as of .Added: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Crabel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 606.97%. The purchase prices were between $133.12 and $133.9, with an estimated average price of $133.43. The stock is now traded at around $132.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 12,068 shares as of .Sold Out: Tech Data Corp (TECD)
Crabel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tech Data Corp. The sale prices were between $144.9 and $144.9, with an estimated average price of $144.9.Sold Out: Qiagen NV (QGEN)
Crabel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Qiagen NV. The sale prices were between $42.51 and $52.42, with an estimated average price of $48.79.Sold Out: Cronus Resources Ltd (CZR)
Crabel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.Sold Out: Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA)
