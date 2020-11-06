  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Private Wealth Group, LLC Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, Vanguard Utilities ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

November 06, 2020 | About: SPLG -0.05% SPMD -0.53% BSV -0.04% USMV +0.34% SPYD -2.12% TDIV +0.13% SPSM -0.87% SPLV +0.51% SPYG +0.11% HEI.A +0.72%

Investment company Private Wealth Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, Vanguard Utilities ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Wealth Group, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Private Wealth Group, LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $114 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Private Wealth Group, LLC
  1. SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG) - 1,131,716 shares, 39.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.83%
  2. SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTS) - 693,848 shares, 18.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.71%
  3. (ITE) - 318,597 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 66.87%
  4. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) - 144,276 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPMD) - 159,324 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1888.07%
New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)

Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $46.86, with an estimated average price of $43.82. The stock is now traded at around $45.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.55%. The holding were 144,276 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPSM)

Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $25.57 and $29.57, with an estimated average price of $27.86. The stock is now traded at around $29.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 126,633 shares as of .

New Purchase: INVESCO EXCH TRDII (SPLV)

Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The purchase prices were between $49.96 and $55.57, with an estimated average price of $53.04. The stock is now traded at around $54.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,832 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYG)

Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $45.36 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $49. The stock is now traded at around $52.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,070 shares as of .

New Purchase: Heico Corp (HEI.A)

Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Heico Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.83 and $93.78, with an estimated average price of $84.46. The stock is now traded at around $100.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,333 shares as of .

Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG)

Private Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 36.83%. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $41.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.53%. The holding were 1,131,716 shares as of .

Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPMD)

Private Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 1888.07%. The purchase prices were between $30.67 and $34.54, with an estimated average price of $32.83. The stock is now traded at around $35.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 159,324 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV)

Private Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 59.13%. The purchase prices were between $82.68 and $82.98, with an estimated average price of $82.86. The stock is now traded at around $82.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,132 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (USMV)

Private Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 26.89%. The purchase prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43. The stock is now traded at around $65.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,635 shares as of .

Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYD)

Private Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 40.26%. The purchase prices were between $26.58 and $29.31, with an estimated average price of $28.27. The stock is now traded at around $28.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,862 shares as of .

Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYV)

Private Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $28.64 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $30.38.



Here is the complete portfolio of Private Wealth Group, LLC. Also check out:

