Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, Accenture PLC, Sells Darden Restaurants Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, NVIDIA Corp

Investment company Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, Accenture PLC, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, PPL Corp, sells Darden Restaurants Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, NVIDIA Corp, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC owns 430 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ACN, FLT, PPL, LOGI, AVTR, FAST, USB, MET, DOCU, NKLA, RCL, MELI, FSK, AEP, SPLK, IP, CRWD, CZR, SEDG, TEAM, KNSL, STOR, BOMN, AYX, COUP, CRSP, FDN, ZS, XLY, FMCI, LYFT, PTON, ARKK, PLUG, ALL, AMWD, ADI, BNS, CHE, EIX, FRT, LHX, MPW, MTD, LGIH, O, SEIC, NXPI, WD, ENPH, NOW, BGH, NCLH, HTBX,

VBR, AGG, IGSB, SCHX, IAGG, CSX, NOC, FB, ADBE, FDX, UNH, SWKS, TSN, XLI, CAT, CMI, JPM, PFE, PGR, IWP, SLV, XLU, T, CLX, VZ, LULU, ABBV, BRK.B, PII, VMC, MSFT, TMO, GVI, AMT, SBUX, PYPL, SCHF, BMY, CL, WDC, KO, SPOT, GLD, IEI, LQD, SHY, LRCX, IAU, IBB, CERN, MU, ORLY, PINS, SCHE, CVX, DBI, EQIX, SPG, WBA, TLH, MO, BA, FCX, GRMN, GOOGL, WMT, GOOG, GNL, IVW, VOE, ATVI, CMCSA, COST, EMR, EPR, EXPE, XOM, GD, IBM, PG, SRE, MA, PM, DG, GM, KHC, APPN, UBER, FSLY, WORK, IJH, IJK, IVV, IYW, JKF, PFF, RSP, SLYG, TLT, VB, XLV, MMM, HRTX, AON, BLK, VIAC, CSCO, CCI, EA, EPD, GE, HAS, ITW, KSS, KR, MKSI, JWN, ORCL, PEG, SKT, UNP, VLO, WAB, KTOS, ET, ULTA, MPC, HLT, ACB, SHOP, TDOC, SNAP, ZM, OTIS, DEM, EFG, GDX, HYLB, ITA, IWD, IWO, JNK, MCHI, SDY, VGT, XLK, XT, Reduced Positions: DRI, NEE, NVDA, XLE, IJR, JNJ, TSLA, MRNA, AAPL, AMD, NFLX, IXUS, MGM, TXRH, HON, QCOM, BDX, MS, MAR, ROKU, C, DE, V, TWTR, BABA, TGT, LOW, XLNX, QQQ, MCD, LUV, DIS, AVGO, XLF, TTD, CVNA, HAL, FSLR, CRM, DVY, SCHM, GILD, WYNN, BIL, HYG, SCHG, CVS, F, SCHB, BAC, JPST, VIG, DVN, NUE, OXY, AA, SMH, VOO, VTEB, VWO, GS, NKE, OKE, PEP, GOF, CWB, SCHA, AMZN, STZ, UPS, URI, WNC, EEM, JKE, MBB, QYLD, SOXX, TOTL, VEA, CIEN, COP, INTC, JBHT, SO, X, RTX, TMUS, HCA, SQ, TWLO, DGRW, IEFA, IWF, IYR, MDYG, SCHV, SCHZ, SPY, VPU, XLC, AMGN, AMAT, BP, OZK, CASY, CRK, GLW, DD, DUK, FISV, GSK, WELL, MDT, NVO, RDS.A, SLB, TJX, TSM, TXN, TOT, NEO, DNP, SAVE, LADR, MR, CC, AFIN, FOXA, DOW, CTVA, CARR, BND, IGIB, EFA, GOVT, ICF, LGLV, MDY, SCHC, SCHD, SCHH, SCHO, SLYV, SPYG, STIP, VBK, VNQ, XME, XOP,

SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX) - 1,687,819 shares, 11.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 400,428 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41% ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 642,345 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.69% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHM) - 1,238,415 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44% ISHARES TRUST (ITOT) - 703,875 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $214.42 and $247.18, with an estimated average price of $228.97. The stock is now traded at around $236.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 21,919 shares as of .

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.57 and $265.79, with an estimated average price of $247.07. The stock is now traded at around $232.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 17,756 shares as of .

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PPL Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.4 and $29.12, with an estimated average price of $26.97. The stock is now traded at around $27.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 135,914 shares as of .

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Logitech International SA. The purchase prices were between $64.59 and $77.31, with an estimated average price of $71.36. The stock is now traded at around $93.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 29,943 shares as of .

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.99 and $22.79, with an estimated average price of $20.75. The stock is now traded at around $26.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 89,897 shares as of .

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fastenal Co. The purchase prices were between $43.01 and $49.67, with an estimated average price of $45.94. The stock is now traded at around $46.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 42,836 shares as of .

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 31148.61%. The purchase prices were between $102.46 and $117.9, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $119.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 392,795 shares as of .

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 20.69%. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22. The stock is now traded at around $117.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 642,345 shares as of .

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 33.68%. The purchase prices were between $55.37 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $55.66. The stock is now traded at around $55.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 230,359 shares as of .

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 150.42%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $293.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 19,806 shares as of .

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in CSX Corp by 3695.45%. The purchase prices were between $67.54 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $73.95. The stock is now traded at around $86.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 40,877 shares as of .

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 9683.00%. The purchase prices were between $285.95 and $348.99, with an estimated average price of $325.99. The stock is now traded at around $301.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 9,783 shares as of .

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $55.28 and $70.72, with an estimated average price of $64.97.

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12.

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $57.68 and $71.18, with an estimated average price of $64.95.

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The sale prices were between $11.08 and $14, with an estimated average price of $12.55.

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $121.09 and $193.64, with an estimated average price of $164.15.

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in L Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $15.1 and $31.81, with an estimated average price of $25.2.