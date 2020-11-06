Birinyi Associates Inc Buys Facebook Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Sells Lam Research Corp, Slack Technologies Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Westport, CT, based Investment company Birinyi Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Alphabet Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells Lam Research Corp, Slack Technologies Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase, RH during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Birinyi Associates Inc. As of 2020Q3, Birinyi Associates Inc owns 63 stocks with a total value of $235 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PTON, ZM, QCOM, RTX, USMV, PEP, UNP, BGS, PYPL,

PTON, ZM, QCOM, RTX, USMV, PEP, UNP, BGS, PYPL, Added Positions: AAPL, FB, GOOGL, GOOG, MSCI, NVDA, NFLX, MSFT, HD, ULTA, ADBE, LOW, LMT, MU, MA, CVX, WMT, BA, CVNA,

AAPL, FB, GOOGL, GOOG, MSCI, NVDA, NFLX, MSFT, HD, ULTA, ADBE, LOW, LMT, MU, MA, CVX, WMT, BA, CVNA, Reduced Positions: LRCX, GS, DIA, JPM, AVGO, AZO, AMD, AMZN, MCD, IBM, CMG, COST, SBUX, UN, SHOP, V, XLV, DIS, VZ, MO, TSLA, BRK.B, AB,

LRCX, GS, DIA, JPM, AVGO, AZO, AMD, AMZN, MCD, IBM, CMG, COST, SBUX, UN, SHOP, V, XLV, DIS, VZ, MO, TSLA, BRK.B, AB, Sold Out: WORK, RH, INTC, CSCO, NVR, T,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 443,730 shares, 21.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.60% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,816 shares, 13.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 87,280 shares, 12.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 56,602 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,313 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.73%

Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.53 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $125.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 12,550 shares as of .

Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $500.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,050 shares as of .

Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43. The stock is now traded at around $65.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of .

Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $145.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of .

Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $58.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,180 shares as of .

Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $202.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of .

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 82.72%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $293.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 14,800 shares as of .

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 27.84%. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1761.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,310 shares as of .

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 30.09%. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $582.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,972 shares as of .

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in MSCI Inc by 47.22%. The purchase prices were between $339.25 and $394, with an estimated average price of $362.5. The stock is now traded at around $421.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,300 shares as of .

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 23.36%. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $284.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,450 shares as of .

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 116.67%. The purchase prices were between $191.29 and $240.51, with an estimated average price of $215.37. The stock is now traded at around $215.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,250 shares as of .

Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42.

Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in RH. The sale prices were between $255.33 and $385.46, with an estimated average price of $314.51.

Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.

Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in NVR Inc. The sale prices were between $3170 and $4310.09, with an estimated average price of $3850.88.

Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58.

Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59.