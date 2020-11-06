Birinyi Associates Inc Buys Facebook Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Sells Lam Research Corp, Slack Technologies Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Westport, CT, based Investment company Birinyi Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Alphabet Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells Lam Research Corp, Slack Technologies Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase, RH during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Birinyi Associates Inc. As of 2020Q3, Birinyi Associates Inc owns 63 stocks with a total value of $235 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PTON, ZM, QCOM, RTX, USMV, PEP, UNP, BGS, PYPL,
- Added Positions: AAPL, FB, GOOGL, GOOG, MSCI, NVDA, NFLX, MSFT, HD, ULTA, ADBE, LOW, LMT, MU, MA, CVX, WMT, BA, CVNA,
- Reduced Positions: LRCX, GS, DIA, JPM, AVGO, AZO, AMD, AMZN, MCD, IBM, CMG, COST, SBUX, UN, SHOP, V, XLV, DIS, VZ, MO, TSLA, BRK.B, AB,
- Sold Out: WORK, RH, INTC, CSCO, NVR, T,
For the details of BIRINYI ASSOCIATES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/birinyi+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BIRINYI ASSOCIATES INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 443,730 shares, 21.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.60%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,816 shares, 13.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 87,280 shares, 12.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 56,602 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,313 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.73%
Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.53 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $125.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 12,550 shares as of .New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $500.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,050 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (USMV)
Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43. The stock is now traded at around $65.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of .New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $145.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $58.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,180 shares as of .New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $202.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of .Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 82.72%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $293.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 14,800 shares as of .Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 27.84%. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1761.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,310 shares as of .Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 30.09%. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $582.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,972 shares as of .Added: MSCI Inc (MSCI)
Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in MSCI Inc by 47.22%. The purchase prices were between $339.25 and $394, with an estimated average price of $362.5. The stock is now traded at around $421.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,300 shares as of .Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 23.36%. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $284.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,450 shares as of .Added: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 116.67%. The purchase prices were between $191.29 and $240.51, with an estimated average price of $215.37. The stock is now traded at around $215.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,250 shares as of .Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42.Sold Out: RH (RH)
Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in RH. The sale prices were between $255.33 and $385.46, with an estimated average price of $314.51.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.Sold Out: NVR Inc (NVR)
Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in NVR Inc. The sale prices were between $3170 and $4310.09, with an estimated average price of $3850.88.Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59.
Here is the complete portfolio of BIRINYI ASSOCIATES INC. Also check out:
1. BIRINYI ASSOCIATES INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BIRINYI ASSOCIATES INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BIRINYI ASSOCIATES INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BIRINYI ASSOCIATES INC keeps buying