  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

WFA of San Diego, LLC Buys Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Chemed Corp, Apple Inc

November 06, 2020 | About: BSJL -0.04% VIG +0.21% VGIT -0.19% BRK.A +0.63% CHE -1.95% HDV -0.21% FVD -0.12% SPTL -1.13% BRK.B +0.67% SYBT -1.42%

Investment company WFA of San Diego, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Chemed Corp, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WFA of San Diego, LLC. As of 2020Q3, WFA of San Diego, LLC owns 74 stocks with a total value of $101 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WFA of San Diego, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wfa+of+san+diego%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WFA of San Diego, LLC
  1. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 93,263 shares, 15.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 82,820 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 78.6%
  3. JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST) - 188,506 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.91%
  4. INVESCO EXCH TRDII (SPLV) - 123,144 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.3%
  5. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHB) - 53,242 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

WFA of San Diego, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $267020 and $332840, with an estimated average price of $306569. The stock is now traded at around $313885.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1 shares as of .

Added: Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL)

WFA of San Diego, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon by 126.28%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $23.16, with an estimated average price of $23.02. The stock is now traded at around $23.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 130,292 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG)

WFA of San Diego, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ by 24.94%. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $134.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 13,747 shares as of .

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

WFA of San Diego, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 24.96%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $70.54. The stock is now traded at around $70.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,985 shares as of .

Sold Out: Chemed Corp (CHE)

WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in Chemed Corp. The sale prices were between $455.52 and $523.47, with an estimated average price of $490.24.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (HDV)

WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $85.33, with an estimated average price of $82.4.

Sold Out: FIRST TST VALUE LI (FVD)

WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TST VALUE LI. The sale prices were between $29.69 and $32.68, with an estimated average price of $31.53.

Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTL)

WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $46.15 and $48.99, with an estimated average price of $47.42.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37.

Sold Out: Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT)

WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $33.93 and $43.98, with an estimated average price of $39.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of WFA of San Diego, LLC. Also check out:

1. WFA of San Diego, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WFA of San Diego, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WFA of San Diego, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WFA of San Diego, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)