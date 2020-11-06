WFA of San Diego, LLC Buys Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Chemed Corp, Apple Inc

Investment company WFA of San Diego, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Chemed Corp, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WFA of San Diego, LLC. As of 2020Q3, WFA of San Diego, LLC owns 74 stocks with a total value of $101 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BRK.A,
- Added Positions: BSJL, JPST, VIG, VGIT, TIP, SPMD, SPDW, BND, VCSH, VCIT,
- Reduced Positions: PG, AAPL, FB, MSFT, BAC, INTC, XOM, SPY, GLDM, PEP, CVX, QCOM, GE, MRK, PFE, HD, AMZN, TSLA, MA, CVS, VZ, GOOG, JNJ, GOOGL, ADBE, T, QQQ, AMGN, ABBV, LOW, SCHP, ITOT, MDLZ, SPLV, ADP, VWO, BK, SPTM, SPSB, CWI, O, ISRG, SCHE, VEU, BIO, SPAB, SCHM, SCHD, SCHB, PCY, SRE, WFCPL.PFD, AMAT, AGG, BSCK,
- Sold Out: CHE, HDV, FVD, SPTL, BRK.B, SYBT, PRF, SHAK, NKE, LVS, SBUX, GIS, TECH, MO, CHD, TSCO, NEAR, ROST, SAFM, DIS, QUAL, FARM, GD, USB, FDS, JKHY, VFC, PYPL, XLE, GWW, BA, CUB, SYY, ATR, WSM, KNX, NVDA, HRL, QLYS, SSTI, GPC, RBCAA, CINF, FITB, MMM, ABT, ITRI, DCI, HRB, MSM, PSA, HON, SWKS, FTCS, EFA, JPM, V, DGRO, AMT, EMR, PNC, MPLX, BDX, KO, COST, FL, KSU, ORCL, BCSF, IVV, AB, TFC, BMY, FIS, SMG, TJX, CSCO, DUK, NEE, HSY, SPYD, COMM, TCRR, LYFT, BLK, CTAS, IBM, VNE, FDL, FV, GLD, BAX, SJM, MCD, ROK, PM, SNAP, NFLX, UNP, WFC, WDAY, FNI, IWM, VNQ, XLF, ZROZ, DD, LH, NSC, BKNG, CRON, VYM, XAR, GS, ICE, DOW, EEM, KBE, SCHZ, AMD, CBRL, LLY, MU, SCCO, SF, WMT, AOR, IVW, KRE, VEA, VT, AFG, KMB, LM, OXY, SO, TER, UNH, CHI, TWO, BABA, EMB, FEZ, IJR, IWF, IWR, QQEW, CSX, EMN, GILD, HRC, MRO, LIN, CRM, VLO, EMLP, FAS, IEFA, IWD, PFF, SPIP, ERIC, GNW, HBAN, SA, LHSIF, NLY, F, INSG, OGI, GRWG, WLL, SPRWF, EXG, VFF, GTBIF, NOK, OPK, SII, MMNFF, SARSF, TMRC, RHE, CBWTF, QCAAF, NMVA, HEMP,
For the details of WFA of San Diego, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to These are the top 5 holdings of WFA of San Diego, LLC
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 93,263 shares, 15.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 82,820 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 78.6%
- JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST) - 188,506 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.91%
- INVESCO EXCH TRDII (SPLV) - 123,144 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.3%
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHB) - 53,242 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
WFA of San Diego, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $267020 and $332840, with an estimated average price of $306569. The stock is now traded at around $313885.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1 shares as of .Added: Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL)
WFA of San Diego, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon by 126.28%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $23.16, with an estimated average price of $23.02. The stock is now traded at around $23.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 130,292 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG)
WFA of San Diego, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ by 24.94%. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $134.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 13,747 shares as of .Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
WFA of San Diego, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 24.96%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $70.54. The stock is now traded at around $70.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,985 shares as of .Sold Out: Chemed Corp (CHE)
WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in Chemed Corp. The sale prices were between $455.52 and $523.47, with an estimated average price of $490.24.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (HDV)
WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $85.33, with an estimated average price of $82.4.Sold Out: FIRST TST VALUE LI (FVD)
WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TST VALUE LI. The sale prices were between $29.69 and $32.68, with an estimated average price of $31.53.Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTL)
WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $46.15 and $48.99, with an estimated average price of $47.42.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37.Sold Out: Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT)
WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $33.93 and $43.98, with an estimated average price of $39.95.
