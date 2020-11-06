Commerce Bank Buys Qualcomm Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Sells Intel Corp, SPDR SERIES TRUST, FirstEnergy Corp

Kansas City, MO, based Investment company Commerce Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Qualcomm Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Uber Technologies Inc, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, sells Intel Corp, SPDR SERIES TRUST, FirstEnergy Corp, Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Dominion Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Commerce Bank. As of 2020Q3, Commerce Bank owns 1007 stocks with a total value of $11.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,438,010 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.96% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,043,060 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45% Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) - 6,746,624 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 104,197 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% ISHARES TRUST (IWS) - 3,534,626 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.18%

Commerce Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $97.64 and $109.06, with an estimated average price of $103.98. The stock is now traded at around $107.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 182,398 shares as of .

Commerce Bank initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $76.31 and $83.64, with an estimated average price of $80.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 170,339 shares as of .

Commerce Bank initiated holding in Dropbox Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.78 and $23.27, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $19.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 215,605 shares as of .

Commerce Bank initiated holding in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.62 and $35.27, with an estimated average price of $32.95. The stock is now traded at around $30.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 127,360 shares as of .

Commerce Bank initiated holding in Exelixis Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.67 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $23.31. The stock is now traded at around $20.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 68,264 shares as of .

Commerce Bank initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $500.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,366 shares as of .

Commerce Bank added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 657.84%. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $145.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 404,247 shares as of .

Commerce Bank added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 177.51%. The purchase prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82. The stock is now traded at around $123.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 488,385 shares as of .

Commerce Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 8947.54%. The purchase prices were between $200.19 and $240.57, with an estimated average price of $216.51. The stock is now traded at around $235.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 128,475 shares as of .

Commerce Bank added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 119.17%. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $44.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,159,655 shares as of .

Commerce Bank added to a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc by 220.60%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $143.13, with an estimated average price of $133.64. The stock is now traded at around $146.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 231,026 shares as of .

Commerce Bank added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 1288.04%. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $104.24, with an estimated average price of $94.04. The stock is now traded at around $95.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 178,433 shares as of .

Commerce Bank sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $23.22 and $28.65, with an estimated average price of $25.94.

Commerce Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $50.18 and $51.11, with an estimated average price of $50.72.

Commerce Bank sold out a holding in BOK Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $48.95 and $62.15, with an estimated average price of $55.02.

Commerce Bank sold out a holding in CNA Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $29.68 and $34.65, with an estimated average price of $32.21.

Commerce Bank sold out a holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc. The sale prices were between $9.06 and $13.2, with an estimated average price of $11.71.

Commerce Bank sold out a holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF. The sale prices were between $37.76 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $39.41.