Dillon & Associates Inc Buys American Tower Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Otis Worldwide Corp, Carrier Global Corp

Jackson, MI, based Investment company Dillon & Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys American Tower Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells JPMorgan Chase, Otis Worldwide Corp, Carrier Global Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, Biogen Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dillon & Associates Inc. As of 2020Q3, Dillon & Associates Inc owns 67 stocks with a total value of $415 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 420,120 shares, 11.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4% Visa Inc (V) - 118,376 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 214,054 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 98,894 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 98,087 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%

Dillon & Associates Inc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $208.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,086 shares as of .

Dillon & Associates Inc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 34.80%. The purchase prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64. The stock is now traded at around $242.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,485 shares as of .

Dillon & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1.

Dillon & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $22.61 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $28.24.