Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For October 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2020
NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $71.2 billion as of October 31, 2020, an increase of $715 million from assets under management at September 30, 2020. The increase was due to net inflows of $2.0 billion, partially offset by market depreciation of $1.1 billion and distributions of $219 million.
(unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
Market
Appreciation
|
AUM
By investment vehicle:
9/30/2020
Flows
(Depreciation)
Distributions
10/31/2020
Institutional Accounts:
Japan Subadvisory
$9,016
$42
($163)
($124)
$8,771
Subadvisory excluding Japan
5,271
36
(136)
-
5,171
Advisory
16,093
348
(306)
-
16,135
Total Institutional Accounts
30,380
426
(605)
(124)
30,077
Open-end Funds
31,404
309
(377)
(53)
31,283
Closed-end Funds
8,719
1,251
(70)
(42)
9,858
Total AUM
$70,503
$1,986
($1,052)
($219)
$71,218
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
