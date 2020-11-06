  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For October 2020

November 06, 2020

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $71.2 billion as of October 31, 2020, an increase of $715 million from assets under management at September 30, 2020. The increase was due to net inflows of $2.0 billion, partially offset by market depreciation of $1.1 billion and distributions of $219 million.


Assets Under Management

(unaudited)

($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market

Appreciation

AUM

By investment vehicle:

9/30/2020

Flows

(Depreciation)

Distributions

10/31/2020

Institutional Accounts:






Japan Subadvisory

$9,016

$42

($163)

($124)

$8,771

Subadvisory excluding Japan

5,271

36

(136)

-

5,171

Advisory

16,093

348

(306)

-

16,135

Total Institutional Accounts

30,380

426

(605)

(124)

30,077

Open-end Funds

31,404

309

(377)

(53)

31,283

Closed-end Funds

8,719

1,251

(70)

(42)

9,858

Total AUM

$70,503

$1,986

($1,052)

($219)

$71,218

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-announces-preliminary-assets-under-management-and-net-flows-for-october-2020-301168133.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.


Comments

