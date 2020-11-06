  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Pingtan Marine Enterprise to Release 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results on November 9, 2020

November 06, 2020 | About: NAS:PME -0.92%

PR Newswire

FUZHOU, China, Nov. 6, 2020

FUZHOU, China, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (Nasdaq: PME), ("Pingtan," or the "Company") announced today that it expects to release its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020, after the U.S. market closes on Monday, November 9, 2020, and will conduct a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (9:30 p.m. Beijing Time) on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Conference Call Details

Tuesday, November 10, 2020 – 8:30 a.m. ET.
Participant Dial-In Numbers:
(United States): 877-407-0310
(International): 201-493-6786

Webcast

To listen to the live webcast, please go to http://www.ptmarine.com and click on the conference call link at the top of the page, or go to: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/pme/mediaframe/41973/indexl.html. This webcast will be archived and accessible through the Company's website for approximately 30 days following the call.

About Pingtan

Pingtan is a global fishing company engaging in ocean fishing through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co., Ltd., or Pingtan Fishing.

CONTACT:

LiMing Yung (Michael)
Chief Financial Officer
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.
Tel: +86 591 87271753
[email protected]

Maggie Li
Investor Relations Manager
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.
Tel: +86 591 8727 1753
[email protected]

INVESTOR RELATIONS

PureRock Communications Limited
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pingtan-marine-enterprise-to-release-2020-third-quarter-financial-results-on-november-9-2020-301168113.html

SOURCE Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.


