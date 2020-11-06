WeissLaw LLP Reminds NOVS, SRAC, OAC, and GRNV Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

Novus Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: NOVS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Novus Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: NOVS) in connection with the company's proposed merger with AppHarvest, Inc ("AppHarvest"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, NOVS will acquire AppHarvest through a reverse merger, with AppHarvet surviving as a publicly-traded company. If you own NOVS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/novs/

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRAC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRAC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Momentus Inc. ("Momentus"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, SRAC will acquire Momentus through a reverse merger that will result in Momentus becoming a publicly-listed company on the Nasdaq and trade under the ticker symbol "MNTS." The transaction implies an equity value of $1.2 billion for Momentus on a pro forma basis. If you own SRAC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/srac/

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: OAC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: OAC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Hims, Inc. ("Hims"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, OAC will acquire Hims through a reverse merger that will result in Hims becoming a publicly-listed company. If you own OAC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/oac/

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNV) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held Accountable Healthcare America, Inc. ("AHA"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, GRNV will acquire AHA through a reverse merger that will result in AHA becoming a publicly-listed company. At closing, current AHA shareholders will own approximately 66.5% of the combined company. If you own GRNV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/greenvision-acquisition-corp/

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weisslaw-llp-reminds-novs-srac-oac-and-grnv-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301168148.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP