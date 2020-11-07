  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
TC Energy partners with Comp-U-Dopt to open TC Energy Tech Hub supporting youth in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math)

November 07, 2020 | About: TRP -3.05%

HOUSTON, Nov. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Advisory -- TC Energy Corporation (TSX, : TRP) (TC Energy), the TC Energy Foundation and Comp-U-Dopt, a nonprofit providing technology access and education to underserved youth, celebrated the launch of the TC Energy Tech Hub (Tech Hub) with a ribbon cutting ceremony followed by a community computer distribution.

“Our donation to Comp-U-Dopt demonstrates our commitment to education and job training in the communities where we live and work to create a future workforce that is diverse and skilled,” said Stan Chapman, Executive Vice-President and President of U.S. and Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, TC Energy. “Houston is an important city to TC Energy, it’s our U.S. headquarters and home to many of our valued workforce. We are committed to supporting initiatives that create a vibrant and resilient community.”

The Tech Hub was made possible by a US$200,000 donation from the TC Energy Foundation. This space will allow Comp-U-Dopt to deliver high quality, hands-on, STEM education programming to hundreds of students in the Houston area. In addition to the monetary donation, TC Energy also donated 150 tablets and power adaptors to be refurbished and given to students in need to ensure they can access technology and decrease the technology skill gap.

“We know that by providing not only the tools, but the training students need, we are enabling them to see a new path forward and help to create the next generation of innovators,” said Megan Steckly, CEO, Comp-U-Dopt. “The support from TC Energy and other philanthropic partners ensures more youth have access to programs that align with high demand careers and a bright future for our communities.”

Following all CDC recommendations and the advice of the local government, Comp-U-Dopt hopes to have the first class of students experiencing the Tech Hub in early 2021.

Learn more about our giving programs at https://www.tcenergy.com/community-giving/build-strong/

About TC Energy
We are a vital part of everyday life - delivering the energy millions of people rely on to power their lives in a sustainable way. Thanks to a safe, reliable network of natural gas and crude oil pipelines, along with power generation and storage facilities, wherever life happens — we’re there. Guided by our core values of safety, responsibility, collaboration and integrity, our more than 7,500 people make a positive difference in the communities where we operate across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

TC Energy’s common shares trade on the Toronto (TSX) and New York () stock exchanges under the symbol TRP. To learn more, visit us at TCEnergy.com.

Media Inquiries:
Jaimie Harding / Dina Dubinsky
403-920-7859 or 800-608-7859

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fc58586b-5f93-4796-a2c3-9c475bd0e4a7

