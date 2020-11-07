Navistar Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Navistar International Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – NAV





Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) to Traton SE for $44.50 per share in cash is fair to Navistar shareholders. On behalf of Navistar shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.







If you are a Navistar shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit [url="]Navistar+Merger[/url] or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].







The Navistar merger investigation concerns whether Navistar and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Navistar shareholders; (2) determine whether Traton is underpaying for Navistar; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Navistar shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.







View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201107005016/en/