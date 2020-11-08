SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Credit Acceptance Corporation - CACC

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Credit Acceptance Corporation (“Credit Acceptance” or the “Company”) ( CACC). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Credit and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 13, 2020, Credit Acceptance disclosed that on August 11, 2020, the Company had received subpoenas from the Attorney General of the State of Maryland and from the Attorney General of the State of New Jersey. Describing the subpoenas as “substantively identical” to one another, Credit Acceptance advised investors that the subpoenas both “relat[ed] to the Company’s repossession and sale policies and procedures” and “the Company’s origination and collection policies and procedures.” Taken together with previously disclosed subpoenas received in March 2016 and April 2020, Credit Acceptance advised investors that the inquiries it faced now related to its operations in 39 states.

On this news, Credit Acceptance’s stock price fell $19.05 per share, or 3.84%, over the following two trading sessions, closing at $476.78 per share on August 17, 2020.

