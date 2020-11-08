  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Fisker to Ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange

November 08, 2020 | About: NYSE:FSR -1.36%


Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”) – designer and manufacturer of the world’s most emotion-stirring, eco-friendly electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – today announced that Henrik Fisker, chairman and CEO, will virtually ring the Opening Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, Nov. 9,2020 to celebrate the company’s recent listing on the exchange.



“I am super excited about ringing the bell virtually at the New York Stock Exchange, which is a fun and very appropriate way for a digital car company to celebrate this important milestone,” commented Henrik Fisker. “I am also very proud to lead the fifth American passenger car company and the second American pure EV passenger car company to be listed on a US exchange! As a nation, we are navigating through a period of major change. It is a testament to the ever-present spirit of innovation and enterprise in the US that we could create Fisker as a truly new business model, raise more than $1 billion and embark on our journey to disrupt the traditional dominance of gasoline engine vehicles.”



The Fisker Ocean has been designed to be the world’s most sustainable vehicle, including extensive use of environmentally friendly and recycled materials. The model is also digitally focused, reflected through innovative features delivered “over-the-air,” a groundbreaking user interface / user experience and an ownership experience that can be fully managed through the Fisker Flexee mobile app. A strategic cooperation with Magna International supports the co-development and manufacture of the vehicle, projected to launch in Q4 2022.



In addition to television coverage of the ceremony, the New York Stock Exchange will live stream the Opening Bell ringing on its website: [url="]%3Cb%3Ehttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.nyse.com%2Fbell%3C%2Fb%3E[/url]. The bell ringing is scheduled for 9:26 - 9:30 a.m. EST. A video of the ceremony will also be archived on that same page following the livestream.



For more information, or for interview inquiries, contact [email protected].



About Fisker Inc.



California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world’s most sustainable vehicles. To learn more, visit [url="]www.FiskerInc.com[/url] – and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker’s social media channels: [url="]Facebook[/url], [url="]Instagram[/url], [url="]Twitter[/url], [url="]YouTube[/url] and [url="]LinkedIn[/url]. Download the revolutionary new Fisker mobile app from the [url="]App+Store[/url] or [url="]Google+Play[/url] store.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201108005044/en/


