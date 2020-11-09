Weekly CEO Buys Highlight

According to GuruFocus Insider Data, these were the largest CEO buys during the past week.

American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Chairman, CEO, President and 10% Owner Ernest S. Rady bought 305,739 shares during the past week at the average price of $21.58.

American Assets Trust is a self-administered real estate investment trust based in the United States. The company invests in, operates and develops retail, office, residential and mixed-use properties primarily located in California, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii.

The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion. Its shares traded at $20.96 with a price-earnings ratio of 33.32 as of Nov. 6

Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $5.0 million compared to $12.9 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Rady bought 175,739 shares on Nov. 4 at a price of $21.64 and 130,000 shares on Nov. 6 at a price of $21.49. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.47% since then.

B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Chairman, Co-CEO, and 10% Owner Bryant R. Riley bought 201,728 shares during the past week at the average price of $26.66.

B. Riley Financial is a diversified financial services company. The company offers investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional and high net worth clients and also asset disposition, valuation and appraisal and capital advisory services to retail, wholesale, institutional, lenders, capital providers, private equity investors and professional services firms in the United States, Canada and Europe. It also provides internet access and subscription services.

The company has a market cap of $738.28 million. Its shares traded at $29.03 with a price-earnings ratio of 16.72 as of Nov. 6.

Third quarter net income for 2020 totaled $47.3 million compared to net income of $34.3 million for the prior year period.

Riley bought 60,000 shares on Nov. 3 at a price of $26.66 and 141,728 shares on Nov. 5 at a price of $26.66. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 8.89%.

Director Randall E. Paulson bought 40,000 shares on Nov. 3 at a price of $26.65. The price of the stock has increased by 8.93% since then.

OPKO Health

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO, Chairman and 10% Owner Phillip Frost bought 600,000 shares on Oct. 30 at a price of $3.45. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 5.51%.

Opko Health is a diversified biotechnology company that operates pharmaceutical and diagnostic development programs. Opko's diagnostics business includes a core genetic testing operation. It has a development and commercial supply pharmaceutical company, as well as a global supply-chain operation and holding company in Ireland. Opko also owns a specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturer in Israel.

The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion. Its shares traded at $3.64 as of Nov. 6.

Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $23.7 million compared with a net loss of $62.0 million for the comparable period of 2019.

Inovalon Holdings

Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) CEO, Chairman of the Board and 10% Owner Keith R. Dunleavy bought 60,000 shares on Oct. 30 at a price of $19.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 0% since then.

Inovalon Holdings provides cloud-based analytics and platforms for healthcare providers and pharmaceutical firms. Its platform can be used to identify gaps in care, quality, data integrity and financial performance. The primary capabilities of Inovalon's big data platform are data integration, advanced analytics, intervention platforms and business processing. It maintains a registry of data compiled from several sources, including electronic health records, claims and pharmacies. Analytics run on this data can determine the presence of a disease as well as gaps in clinical outcomes or medical compliance.

The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion. Its shares traded at $19.62 with a price-earnings ratio of 516.32 as of Nov. 6.

Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $800,000 compared with $6.8 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Chief Financial Officer Jonathan R. Boldt sold 16,002 shares on Oct. 15 at a price of $26.94. Since then, the price of the stock has decreased by 27.17%.

Chief Administrative Officer Bock Peter De bought 15,000 shares on Oct. 30 at a price of $19.03. The price of the stock has increased by 3.1% since then.

Director William J. Teuber Jr. bought 10,000 shares on Oct. 30 at a price of $19.48. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 0.72%.

Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub bought 60,000 shares during the past week at the average price of $12.86.

Golub Capital BDC is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company. The company's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in senior secured and one-stop loans in U.S. middle-market companies. It also invests in second lien and subordinated loans, warrants and minority equity securities in middle-market companies.

The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion. Its shares traded at $13.50 as of Nov. 6.

Net investment income during the three months ended June 30 was $35.07 million compared to $19.41 million for the prior-year quarter.

Golub bought 9,100 shares on Oct. 23 at a price of $13.37; 20,000 shares on Oct. 28 at a price of $12.93; 30,000 shares on Oct. 30 at a price of $12.64; 20,000 shares on Nov. 3 at a price of $12.95; and 10,000 shares on Nov. 5 at a price of $13.33. The price of the stock has increased by 1.28% since then.

Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 9,100 shares on Oct. 23 at a price of $13.37; 20,000 shares on Oct. 28 at a price of $12.93; 30,000 shares on Oct. 30 at a price of $12.64; 20,000 shares on Nov. 3 at a price of $12.95; and 10,000 shares on Nov. 5 at a price of $13.33. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 1.28%.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

