52-Week Company Lows

According to GuruFocus' list of 52-week lows, these Guru stocks have reached their 52-week lows.

Equity Commonwealth

The price of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $26.26, which is 26.5% off the 52-week high of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a price-sales ratio of 42.35 as of Nov. 6. The company had an annual average earnings growth of 1.60% over the past five years.

Equity Commonwealth is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership and operation of office buildings located throughout the United States. The vast majority of the company's real estate portfolio comprises office assets. These properties are fairly evenly dispersed between many of America's major urban markets, notably Philadelphia, Chicago, Austin and Denver. The company's largest tenants in terms of revenue generation include a variety of travel, household goods, publishing and financial firms.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $1.6 million compared to net income of $21.9 million for the comparable period of 2019.

Global Blood Therapeutics

The price of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $38.21, which is 57.2% off the 52-week high of $87.54. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-sales ratio of 48.86 as of Nov. 6.

Global Blood Therapeutics operates in the healthcare sector. It discovers and develops novel therapeutics to address blood-based disorders. GBT440, its lead drug candidate, targets the underlying mechanism of red blood cell (RBC) sickling, which provides the potential to treat sickle cell disease. GBT440 is an oral, once-daily therapy that arrests abnormal hemoglobin polymerization, the underlying mechanism of RBC sickling. In addition, the company is engaged in other research and development activities targeted at hereditary angioedema and owns exclusively licensed rights to its portfolio of product candidates in the United States, Europe and other major markets.

Net loss for the three months ended Sept. 30 was $59.9 million compared with $64.5 million for the same period in 2019.

Northwest Natural

The price of Northwest Natural Holding Co. (NYSE:NWN) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $43.75, which is 45.2% off the 52-week high of $77.26. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a price-sales ratio of 1.76 as of Nov. 6. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 4.37%. The forward dividend yield is 4.39%.

Northwest Natural is a public natural gas service supplier operating in the Pacific Northwest. Its subsidiary, NW Natural, operates through the natural gas distribution segment, which purchases and distributes natural gas through approximately 750,000 meters in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company generates its revenue from residential, commercial and industrial customers, the majority of which are in Oregon.

For the third quarter of 2020, net loss was $18.7 million compared to net loss $18.5 million for the same period in 2019.

American Assets Trust

The price of American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $20.96, which is 58.2% off the 52-week high of $48.15. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a price-sales ratio of 4.41 as of Nov. 6. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 5.01%. The forward dividend yield is 4.77%. The company had an annual average earnings growth of 4.80% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated American Assets Trust's business predictability at 2.5 stars.

American Assets Trust is a self-administered real estate investment trust based in the United States. The company invests in, operates and develops retail, office, residential and mixed-use properties primarily located in California, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii.

Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $5.0 million compared to $12.9 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Chairman, CEO, President and 10% Owner Ernest S. Rady bought 175,739 shares on Nov. 4 at a price of $21.64 and 130,000 shares on Nov. 6 at a price of $21.49. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.47% since then.

Go here for the complete list of 52-week lows.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.