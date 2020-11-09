Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Buys NVIDIA Corp, Apple Inc, Starbucks Corp, Sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Investment company Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys NVIDIA Corp, Apple Inc, Starbucks Corp, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SPDR SERIES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. As of 2020Q3, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owns 157 stocks with a total value of $613 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VGLT, VGIT, BX, CMCSA, BA, NVS, RTX, LPRO, ESLT, NOC, XLI, CVX, LVS, GD, DD, IBM, ENB, DOW, WMB, SAP, DE, C, AGCO, TUP, SPG, BABA, BIDU, XLRE, ABBV, CTVA, WFC, IQV, STE, MS, JNK, HPQ, VGK, LCII, PSX, QCOM, LNC, NUV, CHL, HYMB, PBR, ISRG, GE, ABEV, BSM, GSK, APA, OXY, TEI, TEF, MUR, MRO, OASPQ,
- Added Positions: NVDA, AAPL, SBUX, TXN, IWR, DIS, JNJ, CAT, VOO, IVW, JPM, PFE, MMM, FB, CSCO, IEFA, ET, CVS, T, GOOG, HD, AMGN, COST, NKE, MA, LMT, DLR, ETN, ECL, USB, TJX, LRCX, MSFT, NEE, UNH, XLY, XLK, AMZN, XLC, ADP, NVG, VNQ, VYM, SYK, USAC, GIS, PYPL, IDV, ETV, PFF, EFX,
- Reduced Positions: IJH, MGV, VOE, EFA, SPIB, IWD, AOM, OEF, MGK, F, SPY, AGG, QQQ, VTEB, PRF, UPS, MDY, IWF, IWP, BR, PG, BDX,
- Sold Out: XLP, SUB, SHY, XLB, ORCL, INTC, SDY,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 7 Warning Signs with NVDA. Click here to check it out.
- NVDA 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NVDA
- Peter Lynch Chart of NVDA
For the details of TEXAS CAPITAL BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/texas+capital+bank+wealth+management+services+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of TEXAS CAPITAL BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 457,335 shares, 22.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%
- ISHARES TRUST (IWR) - 712,653 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.41%
- ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 488,292 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.17%
- ISHARES TRUST (IVW) - 117,883 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.24%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 47,672 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 371.67%
Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.44 and $104.5, with an estimated average price of $101.1. The stock is now traded at around $97.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 71,316 shares as of .New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $70.54. The stock is now traded at around $70.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 97,593 shares as of .New Purchase: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)
Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.95 and $58, with an estimated average price of $53.54. The stock is now traded at around $55.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 75,652 shares as of .New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $44.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 73,725 shares as of .New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)
Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6. The stock is now traded at around $157.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 16,332 shares as of .New Purchase: Novartis AG (NVS)
Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc initiated holding in Novartis AG. The purchase prices were between $82.14 and $91, with an estimated average price of $86.65. The stock is now traded at around $84.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 25,860 shares as of .Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 371.67%. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $582.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 47,672 shares as of .Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 111.27%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $118.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 170,589 shares as of .Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 236.73%. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $90.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 121,125 shares as of .Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 130.61%. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83. The stock is now traded at around $157.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 56,822 shares as of .Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 107.21%. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $127.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 53,515 shares as of .Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 105.15%. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $161.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 44,307 shares as of .Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLP)
Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $58.69 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $63.12.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (SUB)
Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $107.69 and $108.53, with an estimated average price of $108.11.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53.Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLB)
Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $56.47 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $62.09.Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.Reduced: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOE)
Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc reduced to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 31.03%. The sale prices were between $93.59 and $106.12, with an estimated average price of $101.25. The stock is now traded at around $107.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc still held 11,503 shares as of .Reduced: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPIB)
Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc reduced to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 43.78%. The sale prices were between $36.54 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $36.81. The stock is now traded at around $36.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc still held 15,719 shares as of .Reduced: ISHARES TRUST (IWD)
Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 45.78%. The sale prices were between $110.59 and $123.5, with an estimated average price of $117.94. The stock is now traded at around $123.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc still held 4,010 shares as of .Reduced: ISHARES TRUST (AOM)
Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 22.42%. The sale prices were between $39.59 and $41.94, with an estimated average price of $40.82. The stock is now traded at around $41.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc still held 25,174 shares as of .Reduced: ISHARES TRUST (OEF)
Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 44.72%. The sale prices were between $143.5 and $167.97, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $162.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc still held 2,666 shares as of .Reduced: Ford Motor Co (F)
Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc reduced to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 63.85%. The sale prices were between $5.84 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.76. The stock is now traded at around $7.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc still held 20,100 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of TEXAS CAPITAL BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC. Also check out:
1. TEXAS CAPITAL BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TEXAS CAPITAL BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TEXAS CAPITAL BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TEXAS CAPITAL BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC keeps buying