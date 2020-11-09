Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Buys NVIDIA Corp, Apple Inc, Starbucks Corp, Sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Investment company Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys NVIDIA Corp, Apple Inc, Starbucks Corp, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SPDR SERIES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. As of 2020Q3, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owns 157 stocks with a total value of $613 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 457,335 shares, 22.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70% ISHARES TRUST (IWR) - 712,653 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.41% ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 488,292 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.17% ISHARES TRUST (IVW) - 117,883 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.24% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 47,672 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 371.67%

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.44 and $104.5, with an estimated average price of $101.1. The stock is now traded at around $97.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 71,316 shares as of .

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $70.54. The stock is now traded at around $70.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 97,593 shares as of .

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.95 and $58, with an estimated average price of $53.54. The stock is now traded at around $55.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 75,652 shares as of .

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $44.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 73,725 shares as of .

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6. The stock is now traded at around $157.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 16,332 shares as of .

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc initiated holding in Novartis AG. The purchase prices were between $82.14 and $91, with an estimated average price of $86.65. The stock is now traded at around $84.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 25,860 shares as of .

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 371.67%. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $582.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 47,672 shares as of .

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 111.27%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $118.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 170,589 shares as of .

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 236.73%. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $90.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 121,125 shares as of .

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 130.61%. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83. The stock is now traded at around $157.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 56,822 shares as of .

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 107.21%. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $127.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 53,515 shares as of .

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 105.15%. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $161.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 44,307 shares as of .

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $58.69 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $63.12.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $107.69 and $108.53, with an estimated average price of $108.11.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $56.47 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $62.09.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc reduced to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 31.03%. The sale prices were between $93.59 and $106.12, with an estimated average price of $101.25. The stock is now traded at around $107.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc still held 11,503 shares as of .

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc reduced to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 43.78%. The sale prices were between $36.54 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $36.81. The stock is now traded at around $36.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc still held 15,719 shares as of .

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 45.78%. The sale prices were between $110.59 and $123.5, with an estimated average price of $117.94. The stock is now traded at around $123.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc still held 4,010 shares as of .

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 22.42%. The sale prices were between $39.59 and $41.94, with an estimated average price of $40.82. The stock is now traded at around $41.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc still held 25,174 shares as of .

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 44.72%. The sale prices were between $143.5 and $167.97, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $162.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc still held 2,666 shares as of .

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc reduced to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 63.85%. The sale prices were between $5.84 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.76. The stock is now traded at around $7.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc still held 20,100 shares as of .