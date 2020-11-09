Redmond Asset Management, LLC Buys Bank of Hawaii Corp, Zscaler Inc, 3M Co, Sells Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Proto Labs Inc

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Redmond Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of Hawaii Corp, Zscaler Inc, 3M Co, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, FTI Consulting Inc, sells Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Proto Labs Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, PRA Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Redmond Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Redmond Asset Management, LLC owns 160 stocks with a total value of $239 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BOH, ZS, CCOI, FCN, CPF, FHB, FDX, MA, SPEM,
- Added Positions: MMM, EMR, KMI, BDX, PFE, HCSG, VZ, KO, CSCO, AVGO, GMRE, PAYX, MRK, JNJ, CVX, PEP, CRM, HD, DLR, INGN, DOW, VEA, VT, CVM, VRAY,
- Reduced Positions: BECN, DLTR, PRAA, CPRT, AAPL, KRNT, KMX, BRK.B, FB, FISV, AMZN, GOOG, AMAT, W, STMP, FND, FAST, SYK, MDT, MKL, CMCSA, INTC, ST, CTSH, SCHW, LEA, WFC, NVR, MCK, BKNG, PG, LPSN, KEYS, CFX, CLAR, JPM, WBA, MNR, TSCO, ADSK, CCI, D, UPS, PH, MCO, BLK, IBM,
- Sold Out: PRLB, BAM, SMTC, ABM, VTNR, FTSM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Redmond Asset Management, LLC
- CarMax Inc (KMX) - 80,730 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.21%
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) - 181,247 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,124 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.64%
- Visa Inc (V) - 28,238 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
- Markel Corp (MKL) - 5,476 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.24%
Redmond Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Bank of Hawaii Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.19 and $60.31, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $59.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 35,121 shares as of .New Purchase: Zscaler Inc (ZS)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.21 and $159.36, with an estimated average price of $129.56. The stock is now traded at around $150.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 7,573 shares as of .New Purchase: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $90.11, with an estimated average price of $73. The stock is now traded at around $54.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 16,365 shares as of .New Purchase: FTI Consulting Inc (FCN)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.9 and $122.37, with an estimated average price of $113.7. The stock is now traded at around $100.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 7,830 shares as of .New Purchase: First Hawaiian Inc (FHB)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in First Hawaiian Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.47 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $16.45. The stock is now traded at around $17.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 33,526 shares as of .New Purchase: Central Pacific Financial Corp (CPF)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Central Pacific Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.89 and $16.94, with an estimated average price of $15.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 35,205 shares as of .Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 47.32%. The purchase prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9. The stock is now traded at around $163.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 19,483 shares as of .Added: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 57.72%. The purchase prices were between $59.47 and $71.79, with an estimated average price of $65.86. The stock is now traded at around $70.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,756 shares as of .Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 54.80%. The purchase prices were between $12.23 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.95. The stock is now traded at around $11.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 63,257 shares as of .Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 27.17%. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $36.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 29,287 shares as of .Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 27.64%. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $58.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,974 shares as of .Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 35.37%. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $49.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,991 shares as of .Sold Out: Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Proto Labs Inc. The sale prices were between $107.54 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $131.44.Sold Out: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The sale prices were between $31.76 and $34.86, with an estimated average price of $33.38.Sold Out: Semtech Corp (SMTC)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Semtech Corp. The sale prices were between $50 and $64, with an estimated average price of $56.17.Sold Out: ABM Industries Inc (ABM)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ABM Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $31.98 and $39.25, with an estimated average price of $36.64.Sold Out: Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $0.45 and $0.68, with an estimated average price of $0.57.Sold Out: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $60 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $60.07.Reduced: Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc by 54.3%. The sale prices were between $25.12 and $35.19, with an estimated average price of $30.14. The stock is now traded at around $34.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.46%. Redmond Asset Management, LLC still held 111,780 shares as of .Reduced: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 78.14%. The sale prices were between $85.97 and $104.24, with an estimated average price of $94.04. The stock is now traded at around $95.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.2%. Redmond Asset Management, LLC still held 8,677 shares as of .Reduced: PRA Group Inc (PRAA)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in PRA Group Inc by 49.85%. The sale prices were between $35.86 and $46.7, with an estimated average price of $41.57. The stock is now traded at around $36.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Redmond Asset Management, LLC still held 39,318 shares as of .Reduced: Copart Inc (CPRT)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Copart Inc by 26.08%. The sale prices were between $81.5 and $106.16, with an estimated average price of $96.79. The stock is now traded at around $123.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Redmond Asset Management, LLC still held 37,803 shares as of .Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 22.51%. The sale prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $118.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Redmond Asset Management, LLC still held 30,743 shares as of .Reduced: Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 41.83%. The sale prices were between $50.41 and $65.55, with an estimated average price of $57.3. The stock is now traded at around $71.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Redmond Asset Management, LLC still held 16,892 shares as of .
