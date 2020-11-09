Barrett Asset Management, LLC Buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Ares Management Corp, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Sells Schlumberger, EOG Resources Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

New York, NY, based Investment company Barrett Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Ares Management Corp, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells Schlumberger, EOG Resources Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Barrett Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Barrett Asset Management, LLC owns 380 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FLT, DXCM, LIN, FTNT, BEN,

FLT, DXCM, LIN, FTNT, BEN, Added Positions: VRTX, ARES, AMZN, JPM, MUB, VZ, SHY, IGSB, PFE, MCD, PGR, UNH, ADBE, ABBV, IWM, CRM, FIS, BND, TIP, AVGO, MA, UNP, SBUX, AMT, NOW, NYF, TRU, SCHR, GLD, AMGN, COST, VGSH, EL, HON, BMY, KO, ISTB, DHR, DEO, ENS, SPY, NEE, LRCX, MRK, MCHP, VB, NKE, ZBH, WMT, NVO, REGN, ROP, VIG, SCHD, SCHO, VGIT, SCHB, PFF, MBB, IWS, IGIB, ACWX, FTV, BKCC, TXN, CCI, ARCC,

VRTX, ARES, AMZN, JPM, MUB, VZ, SHY, IGSB, PFE, MCD, PGR, UNH, ADBE, ABBV, IWM, CRM, FIS, BND, TIP, AVGO, MA, UNP, SBUX, AMT, NOW, NYF, TRU, SCHR, GLD, AMGN, COST, VGSH, EL, HON, BMY, KO, ISTB, DHR, DEO, ENS, SPY, NEE, LRCX, MRK, MCHP, VB, NKE, ZBH, WMT, NVO, REGN, ROP, VIG, SCHD, SCHO, VGIT, SCHB, PFF, MBB, IWS, IGIB, ACWX, FTV, BKCC, TXN, CCI, ARCC, Reduced Positions: AAPL, PYPL, BRK.B, XOM, NVDA, MSFT, SLB, FB, ACN, GOOGL, INTC, GD, EOG, CVX, IBM, EFA, DNKN, USB, PHG, EQR, T, TRGP, WBA, WM, PNC, RDS.B, PM, VBK, CARR, OTIS, IEMG, IJR, IWP, SCHX, SUSA, MMM, STZ, CB, APD, BCE, BP, BIIB, CVS, CSL, CE, SCHW, C, NUE, D, DOV, DD, EMR, GE, GIS, IP, MDLZ, MDT, NOC,

AAPL, PYPL, BRK.B, XOM, NVDA, MSFT, SLB, FB, ACN, GOOGL, INTC, GD, EOG, CVX, IBM, EFA, DNKN, USB, PHG, EQR, T, TRGP, WBA, WM, PNC, RDS.B, PM, VBK, CARR, OTIS, IEMG, IJR, IWP, SCHX, SUSA, MMM, STZ, CB, APD, BCE, BP, BIIB, CVS, CSL, CE, SCHW, C, NUE, D, DOV, DD, EMR, GE, GIS, IP, MDLZ, MDT, NOC, Sold Out: KRE, SCZ, AFL, IVZ, CCJ, FRT, HBAN, ITT, NATI, RDWR, SU, TEL, KHC, BKLN, JNK,

Visa Inc (V) - 482,935 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 425,348 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 442,938 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.15% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 667,553 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.33% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 35,465 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%

Barrett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.57 and $265.79, with an estimated average price of $247.07. The stock is now traded at around $232.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,765 shares as of .

Barrett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $382.03 and $451.79, with an estimated average price of $417.45. The stock is now traded at around $361.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 210 shares as of .

Barrett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $214.77 and $260.23, with an estimated average price of $242.24. The stock is now traded at around $250.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 900 shares as of .

Barrett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.17 and $149.6, with an estimated average price of $129.1. The stock is now traded at around $117.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of .

Barrett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.27 and $22.67, with an estimated average price of $21. The stock is now traded at around $19.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 842 shares as of .

Barrett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 65.41%. The purchase prices were between $255.65 and $303.1, with an estimated average price of $275.97. The stock is now traded at around $220.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 42,645 shares as of .

Barrett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Ares Management Corp by 722.86%. The purchase prices were between $37.9 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $39.92. The stock is now traded at around $44.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 116,435 shares as of .

Barrett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.82%. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 39,027 shares as of .

Barrett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 96.00%. The purchase prices were between $54.31 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 42,384 shares as of .

Barrett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 1432.85%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $116.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of .

Barrett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 20.64%. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $36.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 155,144 shares as of .

Barrett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $53.91 and $60.23, with an estimated average price of $57.29.

Barrett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $37.71.

Barrett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $78.99.

Barrett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $28.77 and $35.93, with an estimated average price of $33.26.

Barrett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $33.97 and $38.07, with an estimated average price of $36.42.

Barrett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The sale prices were between $21.12 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $21.58.