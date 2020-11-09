Check Capital Management Inc Buys Restaurant Brands International Inc, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Markel Corp, Sells American Express Co, FedEx Corp, Chevron Corp

Investment company Check Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Restaurant Brands International Inc, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Markel Corp, Bank of America Corp, Illinois Tool Works Inc, sells American Express Co, FedEx Corp, Chevron Corp, Trupanion Inc, Citigroup Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Check Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Check Capital Management Inc owns 39 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 3,510,600 shares, 48.24% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 1,347,482 shares, 18.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 2,512,180 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.93% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 232,323 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.92% CarMax Inc (KMX) - 478,424 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.26%

Check Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.73 and $58.21, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 743,700 shares as of .

Check Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.05 and $130.01, with an estimated average price of $117.98. The stock is now traded at around $126.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 173,153 shares as of .

Check Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $429.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of .

Check Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $201.95, with an estimated average price of $189.81. The stock is now traded at around $209.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of .

Check Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Markel Corp by 182.31%. The purchase prices were between $892.91 and $1111.62, with an estimated average price of $1014.9. The stock is now traded at around $976.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,202 shares as of .

Check Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 136.52%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $24.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 27,555 shares as of .

Check Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Biglari Holdings Inc by 30.58%. The purchase prices were between $302 and $548.95, with an estimated average price of $420.93. The stock is now traded at around $471.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,947 shares as of .

Check Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $90.57 and $107.27, with an estimated average price of $98.42.

Check Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13.

Check Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87.

Check Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $5.95 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.53.