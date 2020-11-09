William Blair Investment Management, Llc Buys Axon Enterprise Inc, LiveRamp Holdings Inc, Sea, Sells NetEase Inc, WEX Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc

Investment company William Blair Investment Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Axon Enterprise Inc, LiveRamp Holdings Inc, Sea, Builders FirstSource Inc, Guidewire Software Inc, sells NetEase Inc, WEX Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Quidel Corp, Copart Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, William Blair Investment Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, William Blair Investment Management, Llc owns 339 stocks with a total value of $25.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AAXN, BLDR, CRL, SKY, CCMP, LPRO, DMYT, ROK, FND, MCHI, KC, UPLD, RNG, FOLD, USPH, EWBC, NFE, HASI, VOYA, TMX, PY9, CADE, COLB, ERII, WINA,

AAXN, BLDR, CRL, SKY, CCMP, LPRO, DMYT, ROK, FND, MCHI, KC, UPLD, RNG, FOLD, USPH, EWBC, NFE, HASI, VOYA, TMX, PY9, CADE, COLB, ERII, WINA, Added Positions: RAMP, SE, GWRE, HQY, INSM, MRCY, HELE, VCYT, EXAS, ALRM, BCO, ECL, LGND, COST, ARES, CRM, BAP, GNRC, ECH, ECPG, STNE, BRKS, FCFS, AAN, CDNA, EHC, PODD, RVLV, GDYN, CCJ, CWST, DPZ, MD, HOMB, GNMK, IPHI, APO, DNKN, BFAM, MUSA, ADC, ALGN, BRC, CRI, CNMD, CNX, CW, DECK, DCO, ESE, ROCK, HR, HIW, INTU, AXGN, LECO, MCRI, PDFS, PDCE, SSD, STE, SHO, UNF, WTS, WAL, AAT, ANET, BOOT, BLD, VRRM, ASML, AGYS, AIN, AMSWA, AVY, BANR, BKH, BPFH, CRS, CASY, CVCO, CNO, PRMW, CRY, DRQ, EXP, ELS, FNB, FMC, FCN, FSS, PACW, FORR, GBCI, ITGR, HWC, HNGR, THG, HFC, HMN, IDA, IPG, JJSF, VIAV, LAD, LFUS, LPSN, MGLN, MTX, OCFC, PNM, RDN, RNST, SASR, SBCF, SIGI, SMTC, SXT, SLGN, UMPQ, WTFC, SPB, WNS, AROC, TRNO, PLOW, FAF, NBHC, AERI, OGS, KN, OEC, WHD, TALO, PAE, MNRL, IAA, HCAT, EPI, IWO,

RAMP, SE, GWRE, HQY, INSM, MRCY, HELE, VCYT, EXAS, ALRM, BCO, ECL, LGND, COST, ARES, CRM, BAP, GNRC, ECH, ECPG, STNE, BRKS, FCFS, AAN, CDNA, EHC, PODD, RVLV, GDYN, CCJ, CWST, DPZ, MD, HOMB, GNMK, IPHI, APO, DNKN, BFAM, MUSA, ADC, ALGN, BRC, CRI, CNMD, CNX, CW, DECK, DCO, ESE, ROCK, HR, HIW, INTU, AXGN, LECO, MCRI, PDFS, PDCE, SSD, STE, SHO, UNF, WTS, WAL, AAT, ANET, BOOT, BLD, VRRM, ASML, AGYS, AIN, AMSWA, AVY, BANR, BKH, BPFH, CRS, CASY, CVCO, CNO, PRMW, CRY, DRQ, EXP, ELS, FNB, FMC, FCN, FSS, PACW, FORR, GBCI, ITGR, HWC, HNGR, THG, HFC, HMN, IDA, IPG, JJSF, VIAV, LAD, LFUS, LPSN, MGLN, MTX, OCFC, PNM, RDN, RNST, SASR, SBCF, SIGI, SMTC, SXT, SLGN, UMPQ, WTFC, SPB, WNS, AROC, TRNO, PLOW, FAF, NBHC, AERI, OGS, KN, OEC, WHD, TALO, PAE, MNRL, IAA, HCAT, EPI, IWO, Reduced Positions: NTES, WEX, BAM, QDEL, CPRT, COUP, HZNP, LW, PRSP, TSM, JLL, BURL, KO, SEDG, AMZN, LYV, AMED, IRTC, AON, NICE, HEI.A, EEFT, ROG, SPY, GLOB, GOOGL, ILMN, MA, YNDX, ETSY, AVLR, ADBE, FB, BJ, TREX, PYPL, JCOM, TFX, LULU, VIRT, LAUR, TWST, SBUX, TTWO, UNH, COR, FIS, CSGP, DLB, ROP, SYK, ULTA, ZTS, PEN, AAP, AMD, AJG, BLK, CNI, CCK, EW, CIGI, HDB, IDXX, ICE, ISRG, JPM, LHCG, LMT, MCHP, MSFT, RBA, SLP, TMO, UNP, MELI, LOPE, BWXT, APTV, ZNGA, WDAY, ICLR, WIX, PE, FSV, MBB, ABT, ABMD, AZPN, BLL, CNC, CREE, DAR, NEE, MLM, NKE, SAIA, SIVB, TDY, TXN, MASI, JBT, BAH, LPLA, PFPT, VEEV, ALLE, GOOG, CYBR, CABO, TRU, FTV, TRHC, MDB, LXFR, COLD, TME, SITM, PLD, A, CDNS, CAG, ENTG, EFX, BANC, ASR, IBN, INFY, LRCX, MAR, MTD, NVR, NVO, ROST, SAP, SBAC, LSI, VMC, DEI, WLDN, QNST, CDXS, NOVT, EPAM, ZEN, BABA, SHOP, EMB, EWZ, IWP, JNK, LQD, XLU,

NTES, WEX, BAM, QDEL, CPRT, COUP, HZNP, LW, PRSP, TSM, JLL, BURL, KO, SEDG, AMZN, LYV, AMED, IRTC, AON, NICE, HEI.A, EEFT, ROG, SPY, GLOB, GOOGL, ILMN, MA, YNDX, ETSY, AVLR, ADBE, FB, BJ, TREX, PYPL, JCOM, TFX, LULU, VIRT, LAUR, TWST, SBUX, TTWO, UNH, COR, FIS, CSGP, DLB, ROP, SYK, ULTA, ZTS, PEN, AAP, AMD, AJG, BLK, CNI, CCK, EW, CIGI, HDB, IDXX, ICE, ISRG, JPM, LHCG, LMT, MCHP, MSFT, RBA, SLP, TMO, UNP, MELI, LOPE, BWXT, APTV, ZNGA, WDAY, ICLR, WIX, PE, FSV, MBB, ABT, ABMD, AZPN, BLL, CNC, CREE, DAR, NEE, MLM, NKE, SAIA, SIVB, TDY, TXN, MASI, JBT, BAH, LPLA, PFPT, VEEV, ALLE, GOOG, CYBR, CABO, TRU, FTV, TRHC, MDB, LXFR, COLD, TME, SITM, PLD, A, CDNS, CAG, ENTG, EFX, BANC, ASR, IBN, INFY, LRCX, MAR, MTD, NVR, NVO, ROST, SAP, SBAC, LSI, VMC, DEI, WLDN, QNST, CDXS, NOVT, EPAM, ZEN, BABA, SHOP, EMB, EWZ, IWP, JNK, LQD, XLU, Sold Out: PLNT, IEMG, GSX, ARCE, BLBD, WCN, GPN, QLYS, AWI, AVNT, STRA, ATGE, CBOE, CE, HHR, EDU, TTC, RELX, DEO, OII, BRO, WB, TCOM, CPK, EFA,

For the details of WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/william+blair+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 13,330,953 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.97% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 1,855,600 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.02% Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 5,853,222 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.18% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 135,947 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.76% BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) - 7,512,232 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%

William Blair Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Axon Enterprise Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.23 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $87.12. The stock is now traded at around $122.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,734,820 shares as of .

William Blair Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.34 and $33.17, with an estimated average price of $27.08. The stock is now traded at around $34.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3,312,031 shares as of .

William Blair Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $175.56 and $226.45, with an estimated average price of $207.02. The stock is now traded at around $250.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 165,812 shares as of .

William Blair Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Skyline Champion Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.43 and $31.5, with an estimated average price of $27.18. The stock is now traded at around $28.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,048,278 shares as of .

William Blair Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.39 and $168.97, with an estimated average price of $149.1. The stock is now traded at around $160.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 171,828 shares as of .

William Blair Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Open Lending Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.15 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $19.42. The stock is now traded at around $29.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 809,646 shares as of .

William Blair Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in LiveRamp Holdings Inc by 1487.84%. The purchase prices were between $43.69 and $58.82, with an estimated average price of $49.93. The stock is now traded at around $76.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 2,641,452 shares as of .

William Blair Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 54.53%. The purchase prices were between $107.12 and $161.8, with an estimated average price of $134.85. The stock is now traded at around $186.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 2,142,572 shares as of .

William Blair Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Guidewire Software Inc by 331.60%. The purchase prices were between $103.33 and $121.84, with an estimated average price of $112.39. The stock is now traded at around $107.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,336,916 shares as of .

William Blair Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in HealthEquity Inc by 43.64%. The purchase prices were between $46.15 and $61.64, with an estimated average price of $55.04. The stock is now traded at around $52.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,650,089 shares as of .

William Blair Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Insmed Inc by 191.31%. The purchase prices were between $26 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $28.74. The stock is now traded at around $32.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,386,996 shares as of .

William Blair Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Mercury Systems Inc by 31.20%. The purchase prices were between $66.65 and $81.23, with an estimated average price of $75.85. The stock is now traded at around $69.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,761,855 shares as of .

William Blair Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $49.97 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $57.62.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $48.22 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $52.43.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in GSX Techedu Inc. The sale prices were between $57.25 and $131.27, with an estimated average price of $88.55.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Blue Bird Corp. The sale prices were between $11.26 and $14.31, with an estimated average price of $12.52.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Arco Platform Ltd. The sale prices were between $39.03 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $44.03.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $160.77 and $184.85, with an estimated average price of $173.