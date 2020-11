Aigen Investment Management, Lp Buys Visa Inc, Walmart Inc, Merck Inc, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Investment company Aigen Investment Management, Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Visa Inc, Walmart Inc, Merck Inc, Cigna Corp, Garmin, sells T-Mobile US Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, HCA Healthcare Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aigen Investment Management, Lp. As of 2020Q3, Aigen Investment Management, Lp owns 833 stocks with a total value of $784 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of AIGEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aigen+investment+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Visa Inc (V) - 57,869 shares, 1.48% of the total portfolio. New Position Walmart Inc (WMT) - 64,698 shares, 1.16% of the total portfolio. New Position Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 94,936 shares, 1.01% of the total portfolio. New Position Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV) - 53,529 shares, 0.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 296.04% Cigna Corp (CI) - 39,951 shares, 0.86% of the total portfolio. New Position

Aigen Investment Management, Lp initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $198.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 57,869 shares as of .

Aigen Investment Management, Lp initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $145.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 64,698 shares as of .

Aigen Investment Management, Lp initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $80.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 94,936 shares as of .

Aigen Investment Management, Lp initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $160.5 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.27. The stock is now traded at around $201.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 39,951 shares as of .

Aigen Investment Management, Lp initiated holding in Garmin Ltd. The purchase prices were between $92.68 and $105.81, with an estimated average price of $99.95. The stock is now traded at around $115.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 68,229 shares as of .

Aigen Investment Management, Lp initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $386.25 and $453.18, with an estimated average price of $415.55. The stock is now traded at around $388.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 14,323 shares as of .

Aigen Investment Management, Lp added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 1174.07%. The purchase prices were between $517.69 and $633.05, with an estimated average price of $589.16. The stock is now traded at around $644.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 9,632 shares as of .

Aigen Investment Management, Lp added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 296.04%. The purchase prices were between $135.81 and $163.4, with an estimated average price of $148.35. The stock is now traded at around $150.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 53,529 shares as of .

Aigen Investment Management, Lp added to a holding in Intel Corp by 1156.80%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 97,842 shares as of .

Aigen Investment Management, Lp added to a holding in Old Republic International Corp by 442.41%. The purchase prices were between $14.09 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $15.99. The stock is now traded at around $17.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 293,516 shares as of .

Aigen Investment Management, Lp added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 855.79%. The purchase prices were between $359.77 and $441.52, with an estimated average price of $412.38. The stock is now traded at around $527.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 8,669 shares as of .

Aigen Investment Management, Lp added to a holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc by 361.40%. The purchase prices were between $32.16 and $39.39, with an estimated average price of $36.21. The stock is now traded at around $37.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 125,879 shares as of .

Aigen Investment Management, Lp sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $24.94 and $34.57, with an estimated average price of $28.86.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $94.34 and $138.17, with an estimated average price of $123.59.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11.