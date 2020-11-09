  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Hayden Royal, LLC Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Sells SP Plus Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Amadeus IT Group SA

November 09, 2020 | About: IAGG -0.1% PYPL -0.89% TLT -1.21% IAU +0.16% ALT +0.4% IXUS +0.39% SPAB -0.26% SPLG -0.05% SPY -0.02% HYG -0.35% AMZN -0.32%

Investment company Hayden Royal, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES TRUST, Amazon.com Inc, sells SP Plus Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Amadeus IT Group SA, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hayden Royal, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Hayden Royal, LLC owns 197 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hayden Royal, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hayden+royal%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hayden Royal, LLC
  1. SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPAB) - 443,323 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 84,570 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.29%
  3. SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG) - 125,029 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 13,411 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 26,845 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.15%
New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPAB)

Hayden Royal, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.77 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $30.95. The stock is now traded at around $30.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.78%. The holding were 443,323 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG)

Hayden Royal, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $41.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 125,029 shares as of .

New Purchase: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Hayden Royal, LLC initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $350.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 13,411 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (HYG)

Hayden Royal, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $80.53 and $84.89, with an estimated average price of $83.47. The stock is now traded at around $85.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 38,078 shares as of .

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Hayden Royal, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3311.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 982 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD)

Hayden Royal, LLC initiated holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $183.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 17,292 shares as of .

Added: iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG)

Hayden Royal, LLC added to a holding in iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 83.68%. The purchase prices were between $55.37 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $55.66. The stock is now traded at around $55.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 68,446 shares as of .

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Hayden Royal, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 565.60%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $202.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 9,325 shares as of .

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Hayden Royal, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.15%. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $159.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 26,845 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES GOLD TRUST (IAU)

Hayden Royal, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST by 124.93%. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 88,829 shares as of .

Added: Altimmune Inc (ALT)

Hayden Royal, LLC added to a holding in Altimmune Inc by 220.62%. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $33.26, with an estimated average price of $19.73. The stock is now traded at around $12.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 32,383 shares as of .

Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

Hayden Royal, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 50.02%. The purchase prices were between $54.89 and $60.22, with an estimated average price of $58.23. The stock is now traded at around $61.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,244 shares as of .

Sold Out: SP Plus Corp (SP)

Hayden Royal, LLC sold out a holding in SP Plus Corp. The sale prices were between $15.81 and $20.94, with an estimated average price of $18.4.

Sold Out: Amadeus IT Group SA (AMADY)

Hayden Royal, LLC sold out a holding in Amadeus IT Group SA. The sale prices were between $49.72 and $60.73, with an estimated average price of $55.22.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Hayden Royal, LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $255.65 and $303.1, with an estimated average price of $275.97.

Sold Out: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)

Hayden Royal, LLC sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $438.66 and $548.61, with an estimated average price of $493.9.

Sold Out: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Hayden Royal, LLC sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $115.17 and $149.6, with an estimated average price of $129.1.

Sold Out: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Hayden Royal, LLC sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $33.38 and $42.97, with an estimated average price of $39.12.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hayden Royal, LLC.

1. Hayden Royal, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hayden Royal, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hayden Royal, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hayden Royal, LLC keeps buying

