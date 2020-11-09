Hayden Royal, LLC Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Sells SP Plus Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Amadeus IT Group SA

Investment company Hayden Royal, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES TRUST, Amazon.com Inc, sells SP Plus Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Amadeus IT Group SA, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hayden Royal, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Hayden Royal, LLC owns 197 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPAB, SPLG, SPY, HYG, AMZN, GLD, SPIP, SPDW, ABMD, LB, SJNK, SPTM, SPEM, SPIB, JNJ, SPSM, KO, JPST, IJT, MDY, XLU, IJS, EBND, RWO, VCSH, LOW, RYT, SPTS, MO, OKTA, ROKU, MCD, SPTL, ILMN, TFI, GWX, CRSP, SHY, RPD, PENN, QCOM, IQV, SHM, IEF, FXL, TDTT, MMM, SLV, APD, LULU, MELI, SQ, IWP, Z, AZN, BXS, DKNG, DEM, KMB, ITW, QID, ICAD, SP4P, NOK, AKTS, RVP, USA, CMU, HEXO,

IAGG, PYPL, TLT, AAPL, IAU, NVDA, ALT, IXUS, MSFT, IVE, BSV, IVW, VTI, GOOGL, BNDX, DVY, BLV, BND, BIV, EVA, SHOP, CRM, LHX, PEP, ABBV, PFE, VXUS, AVGO, VMBS, BHC, CAT, AMGN, V, PG, ADP, VZ, CVS, MBB, PCI, NFLX, VWO, USMV, MUB, CMCSA, F, GE, ESGU, IGIB, Reduced Positions: QQQ, REGN, NEM, IJR, IJJ, IVV, LQD, IJH, IEFA, IEMG, JPM, FV, XOM, BA, AGG, TSLA, SWKS, AMD, CCI, QDF, BRK.B, DIS, IWM, BABA, UNP, UPS, ITOT, TGT, SBUX, NSC, FB, IBM, CSCO, HYS, USO, BX, DOW, GDX, C, VYM, VUG, USRT, CVX, COST, WMT, MA, ZTS, IDV, USB, MDT, LMT, ET, ADMP, VKTX,

For the details of Hayden Royal, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hayden+royal%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPAB) - 443,323 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 84,570 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.29% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG) - 125,029 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. New Position SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 13,411 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 26,845 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.15%

Hayden Royal, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.77 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $30.95. The stock is now traded at around $30.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.78%. The holding were 443,323 shares as of .

Hayden Royal, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $41.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 125,029 shares as of .

Hayden Royal, LLC initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $350.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 13,411 shares as of .

Hayden Royal, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $80.53 and $84.89, with an estimated average price of $83.47. The stock is now traded at around $85.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 38,078 shares as of .

Hayden Royal, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3311.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 982 shares as of .

Hayden Royal, LLC initiated holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $183.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 17,292 shares as of .

Hayden Royal, LLC added to a holding in iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 83.68%. The purchase prices were between $55.37 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $55.66. The stock is now traded at around $55.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 68,446 shares as of .

Hayden Royal, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 565.60%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $202.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 9,325 shares as of .

Hayden Royal, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.15%. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $159.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 26,845 shares as of .

Hayden Royal, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST by 124.93%. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 88,829 shares as of .

Hayden Royal, LLC added to a holding in Altimmune Inc by 220.62%. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $33.26, with an estimated average price of $19.73. The stock is now traded at around $12.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 32,383 shares as of .

Hayden Royal, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 50.02%. The purchase prices were between $54.89 and $60.22, with an estimated average price of $58.23. The stock is now traded at around $61.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,244 shares as of .

Hayden Royal, LLC sold out a holding in SP Plus Corp. The sale prices were between $15.81 and $20.94, with an estimated average price of $18.4.

Hayden Royal, LLC sold out a holding in Amadeus IT Group SA. The sale prices were between $49.72 and $60.73, with an estimated average price of $55.22.

Hayden Royal, LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $255.65 and $303.1, with an estimated average price of $275.97.

Hayden Royal, LLC sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $438.66 and $548.61, with an estimated average price of $493.9.

Hayden Royal, LLC sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $115.17 and $149.6, with an estimated average price of $129.1.

Hayden Royal, LLC sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $33.38 and $42.97, with an estimated average price of $39.12.