Investment Management Of Virginia Llc Buys CollPlant Biotechnologies, Immersion Corp, Magnite Inc, Sells CollPlant Biotechnologies, AT&T Inc, ISHARES TRUST

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Investment Management Of Virginia Llc (Current Portfolio) buys CollPlant Biotechnologies, Immersion Corp, Magnite Inc, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, Quidel Corp, sells CollPlant Biotechnologies, AT&T Inc, ISHARES TRUST, The Travelers Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investment Management Of Virginia Llc. As of 2020Q3, Investment Management Of Virginia Llc owns 148 stocks with a total value of $402 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CLGN, IMMR, 15R, LGND, LUNA, FDX, LMAT, CTO, APD, AMGN, VUG,
- Added Positions: QDEL, VOX, CUB, AMZN, KMI, REGL, UIHC, HCKT, MDLZ, TOT, AUB, MMM, COP, DUK, PXD,
- Reduced Positions: PRAA, T, MSFT, IWM, TMO, DDD, ABT, AAPL, KVHI, UPS, RDS.A, PG, ABBV, DIA, INTC, PEP, DHR, PGR, CSCO, V, AXP, MA, VICR, UNP, AVGO, BMY, ADP, EOG, BLK, OSPN, MCHP, BDX, CVX, MDC, CAT, NSC, PFE, LOW, KR, JNJ, HD, CROX, VGT, TROW, COST, WFC, QCOM, OCSL, XLC, XOM, IBM, JPM, BRK.B, MRK, LLY, EMR, WBA, PKI, CMCSA, PYPL, BR, LEN, USB, RTX, BAC, ETN, XLY, ED, RY, ADI, BWXT, UNH, TSN, ULTA, DOW, RPM, DD, OTIS, CARR, CTVA, MCD, GNTX, GDOT, SLB, PM, GSK, MO, VZ, MPW,
- Sold Out: CPTA, TRV, IWN, IPI,
For the details of INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT OF VIRGINIA LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/investment+management+of+virginia+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- SPDR DOW JONES IND (DIA) - 82,737 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
- VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VGT) - 40,478 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95%
- Luminex Corp (LMNX) - 447,611 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 123,043 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.94%
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 171,031 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83%
Investment Management Of Virginia Llc initiated holding in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.77 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.01. The stock is now traded at around $7.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 275,116 shares as of .New Purchase: Immersion Corp (IMMR)
Investment Management Of Virginia Llc initiated holding in Immersion Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.89 and $10, with an estimated average price of $7.53. The stock is now traded at around $7.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 290,410 shares as of .New Purchase: Magnite Inc (15R)
Investment Management Of Virginia Llc initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.68 and $6.48, with an estimated average price of $5.68. The stock is now traded at around $9.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 265,685 shares as of .New Purchase: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND)
Investment Management Of Virginia Llc initiated holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.56 and $126.72, with an estimated average price of $109.26. The stock is now traded at around $86.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 18,375 shares as of .New Purchase: Luna Innovations Inc (LUNA)
Investment Management Of Virginia Llc initiated holding in Luna Innovations Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.05 and $6.75, with an estimated average price of $5.92. The stock is now traded at around $6.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 193,101 shares as of .New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Investment Management Of Virginia Llc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $279.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,937 shares as of .Added: Quidel Corp (QDEL)
Investment Management Of Virginia Llc added to a holding in Quidel Corp by 31.59%. The purchase prices were between $151.99 and $301.96, with an estimated average price of $222.17. The stock is now traded at around $283.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 31,925 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VOX)
Investment Management Of Virginia Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS by 45.05%. The purchase prices were between $94.91 and $111.18, with an estimated average price of $101.5. The stock is now traded at around $111.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 40,578 shares as of .Added: Cubic Corp (CUB)
Investment Management Of Virginia Llc added to a holding in Cubic Corp by 87.32%. The purchase prices were between $40.04 and $60.98, with an estimated average price of $47. The stock is now traded at around $57.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 45,050 shares as of .Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Investment Management Of Virginia Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 99.35%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3311.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 610 shares as of .Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Investment Management Of Virginia Llc added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 22.88%. The purchase prices were between $12.23 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.95. The stock is now traded at around $11.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 362,160 shares as of .Added: United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC)
Investment Management Of Virginia Llc added to a holding in United Insurance Holdings Corp by 51.34%. The purchase prices were between $6.06 and $9.38, with an estimated average price of $7.67. The stock is now traded at around $4.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 247,331 shares as of .Sold Out: CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd (CPTA)
Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold out a holding in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.4 and $8.65, with an estimated average price of $7.46.Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $107.44 and $122.24, with an estimated average price of $114.64.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IWN)
Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $91.05 and $107.65, with an estimated average price of $101.04.Sold Out: Intrepid Potash Inc (IPI)
Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold out a holding in Intrepid Potash Inc. The sale prices were between $7.7 and $13.2, with an estimated average price of $9.5.
