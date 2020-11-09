Dean Investment Associates, Llc Buys Avient Corp, General Dynamics Corp, Washington Trust Bancorp Inc, Sells Northwest Bancshares Inc, Herman Miller Inc, Avient Corp

Beavercreek, OH, based Investment company Dean Investment Associates, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Avient Corp, General Dynamics Corp, Washington Trust Bancorp Inc, Powell Industries Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, sells Northwest Bancshares Inc, Herman Miller Inc, Avient Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Blue Bird Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dean Investment Associates, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Dean Investment Associates, Llc owns 216 stocks with a total value of $416 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PY9, WASH, GD, POWL, BCEI, FISV, SR, ARCB, KALU, VFC, FDP, EIG, KAR, GTY, KMT, RXN, CSGS, SWX, HRC, JCOM, NNI, FTDR, RDN, BKR, ALCO,

PY9, WASH, GD, POWL, BCEI, FISV, SR, ARCB, KALU, VFC, FDP, EIG, KAR, GTY, KMT, RXN, CSGS, SWX, HRC, JCOM, NNI, FTDR, RDN, BKR, ALCO, Added Positions: PSA, BK, DCI, VSH, DIS, JOUT, DUK, OMC, INTC, BMTC, WLTW, WDC, GL, WMK, ARW, KSU, CATY, CMS, PNR, GRMN, ITT, RSG, HTA, PXD, HIW, HUBB, RF, STAG, FMC, PKI, PNW, EXP, CAG, AVY, AIZ, APTV, AMP, DGX, STLD, RJF, SAIC, SWK, WRB, SYF, TSN, ULTA, ALSN, PII, MSM, GPC, ESS, DOV, CBSH, CSCO, BR, ATO, ABC, ANAT, GORO, EHC, ASB, FNB, AEE,

PSA, BK, DCI, VSH, DIS, JOUT, DUK, OMC, INTC, BMTC, WLTW, WDC, GL, WMK, ARW, KSU, CATY, CMS, PNR, GRMN, ITT, RSG, HTA, PXD, HIW, HUBB, RF, STAG, FMC, PKI, PNW, EXP, CAG, AVY, AIZ, APTV, AMP, DGX, STLD, RJF, SAIC, SWK, WRB, SYF, TSN, ULTA, ALSN, PII, MSM, GPC, ESS, DOV, CBSH, CSCO, BR, ATO, ABC, ANAT, GORO, EHC, ASB, FNB, AEE, Reduced Positions: NWBI, MLHR, WCC, CLX, LFUS, IDCC, EOG, RBC, VVV, CFFN, CMI, DAN, LIN, MBUU, UPS, MSFT, JELD, HOFT, NSIT, MYRG, WHD, MEI, TKR, AIMC, NFG, STC, AGX, FDX, PAG, TPH, UHS, APLE, FFBC, SAFT, CTB, CNX, CMC, AEO, EQC, PJT, PLXS, NHC, AEL, MGLN, VMI, WSBF, MNRL, TWNK, SAFM, BLK, DHIL, BMY, CVX, CVS, DHT, DSSI, DLR, EMR, JNJ, KMB, KMI, KLAC, LOW, MAS, SYY, VZ, ZBH, MMM, AFL, MO, DOX, AMGN, APOG, T, AZO, BCE, BRK.B, BWA, CM, CTSH, D, FAST, GIS, HTLD, HSY, HLI, IDA, KEY, MCK, MET, NWE, NUE, NTR, PAYX, PEP, PFE, PM, PNC, PFG, PRU, SON, SYK, TROW, TFC, WEC, WTFC, MUB, GOOGL, ANTM, ALV, EMN, FB, HCA, JPM, LKQ, MTB, PH, SLB, SO, TGT,

NWBI, MLHR, WCC, CLX, LFUS, IDCC, EOG, RBC, VVV, CFFN, CMI, DAN, LIN, MBUU, UPS, MSFT, JELD, HOFT, NSIT, MYRG, WHD, MEI, TKR, AIMC, NFG, STC, AGX, FDX, PAG, TPH, UHS, APLE, FFBC, SAFT, CTB, CNX, CMC, AEO, EQC, PJT, PLXS, NHC, AEL, MGLN, VMI, WSBF, MNRL, TWNK, SAFM, BLK, DHIL, BMY, CVX, CVS, DHT, DSSI, DLR, EMR, JNJ, KMB, KMI, KLAC, LOW, MAS, SYY, VZ, ZBH, MMM, AFL, MO, DOX, AMGN, APOG, T, AZO, BCE, BRK.B, BWA, CM, CTSH, D, FAST, GIS, HTLD, HSY, HLI, IDA, KEY, MCK, MET, NWE, NUE, NTR, PAYX, PEP, PFE, PM, PNC, PFG, PRU, SON, SYK, TROW, TFC, WEC, WTFC, MUB, GOOGL, ANTM, ALV, EMN, FB, HCA, JPM, LKQ, MTB, PH, SLB, SO, TGT, Sold Out: AVNT, XOM, BLBD, JW.A, POR, KNL, CCMP, CRI, MGY, ELY, IFF, DAL, TEX, INN, REYN, KFY, GCP, THS, GIL,

For the details of DEAN INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dean+investment+associates%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHO) - 164,269 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% SPDR SERIES TRUST (FLRN) - 243,993 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32% BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 12,110 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86% Duke Energy Corp (DUK) - 59,265 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.70% Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) - 34,123 shares, 1.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76%

Dean Investment Associates, Llc initiated holding in Avient Corp. The purchase prices were between $20 and $23.6, with an estimated average price of $22.06. The stock is now traded at around $27.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 95,892 shares as of .

Dean Investment Associates, Llc initiated holding in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $35.97, with an estimated average price of $32.93. The stock is now traded at around $33.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 70,785 shares as of .

Dean Investment Associates, Llc initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $136.51 and $158.85, with an estimated average price of $147.72. The stock is now traded at around $139.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 15,721 shares as of .

Dean Investment Associates, Llc initiated holding in Powell Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.53 and $29.73, with an estimated average price of $26.63. The stock is now traded at around $24.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 88,451 shares as of .

Dean Investment Associates, Llc initiated holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.71 and $21.54, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $16.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 106,693 shares as of .

Dean Investment Associates, Llc initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $103.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 17,265 shares as of .

Dean Investment Associates, Llc added to a holding in Public Storage by 71.46%. The purchase prices were between $185.36 and $224.74, with an estimated average price of $204.39. The stock is now traded at around $231.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 20,045 shares as of .

Dean Investment Associates, Llc added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 137.60%. The purchase prices were between $33.14 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $36.45. The stock is now traded at around $35.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 90,528 shares as of .

Dean Investment Associates, Llc added to a holding in Donaldson Co Inc by 80.88%. The purchase prices were between $45.12 and $52.58, with an estimated average price of $48.57. The stock is now traded at around $50.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 76,767 shares as of .

Dean Investment Associates, Llc added to a holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc by 52.58%. The purchase prices were between $14.59 and $17.54, with an estimated average price of $15.86. The stock is now traded at around $17.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 182,983 shares as of .

Dean Investment Associates, Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 36.63%. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $127.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,190 shares as of .

Dean Investment Associates, Llc added to a holding in Johnson Outdoors Inc by 47.91%. The purchase prices were between $80.27 and $95.54, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $90.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,874 shares as of .

Dean Investment Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Avient Corp. The sale prices were between $23.9 and $27.86, with an estimated average price of $26.11.

Dean Investment Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.

Dean Investment Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Blue Bird Corp. The sale prices were between $11.26 and $14.31, with an estimated average price of $12.52.

Dean Investment Associates, Llc sold out a holding in John Wiley & Sons Inc. The sale prices were between $31.03 and $38.94, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Dean Investment Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Portland General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $33.69 and $44.31, with an estimated average price of $39.99.

Dean Investment Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Knoll Inc. The sale prices were between $10.58 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $12.35.