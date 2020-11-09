Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Visa Inc, Sells ConocoPhillips, Gilead Sciences Inc, Wells Fargo

Investment company Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Visa Inc, sells ConocoPhillips, Gilead Sciences Inc, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. As of 2020Q3, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc owns 44 stocks with a total value of $71 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VGIT, VGLT, V,

VGIT, VGLT, V, Reduced Positions: IWR, VOO, VEA, IVW, IWB, IEFA, HD, ROST, IJH, NVO, UPS,

IWR, VOO, VEA, IVW, IWB, IEFA, HD, ROST, IJH, NVO, UPS, Sold Out: COP, GILD, WFC,

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 76,283 shares, 32.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02% ISHARES TRUST (IWR) - 167,405 shares, 13.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.91% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 170,414 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.14% ISHARES TRUST (IWB) - 35,789 shares, 9.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14% ISHARES TRUST (IVW) - 19,505 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.33%

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $70.54. The stock is now traded at around $70.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 15,065 shares as of .

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.44 and $104.5, with an estimated average price of $101.1. The stock is now traded at around $97.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 10,594 shares as of .

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $198.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,002 shares as of .

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.