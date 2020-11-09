  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Compass Financial Group, Inc. Buys iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, PIMCO ETF TRUST, Sells PROSHARES TRUST, VANGUARD WORLD FDS

November 09, 2020 | About: USIG -0.23% VEA +0.21% HYS -0.35% PFF -0.41% SRLN +0.31% ICVT -0.13% SH +0.05%

Investment company Compass Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, PIMCO ETF TRUST, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR, sells PROSHARES TRUST, VANGUARD WORLD FDS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Compass Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Compass Financial Group, Inc. owns 25 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Compass Financial Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/compass+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Compass Financial Group, Inc.
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 49,765 shares, 12.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IWV) - 68,996 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
  3. SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPSB) - 364,045 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.83%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 52,238 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%
  5. JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST) - 203,413 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.72%
New Purchase: iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG)

Compass Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.44 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.24. The stock is now traded at around $61.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.58%. The holding were 126,400 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA)

Compass Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG. The purchase prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $42.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 149,391 shares as of .

New Purchase: PIMCO ETF TRUST (HYS)

Compass Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $90.06 and $94.5, with an estimated average price of $92.94. The stock is now traded at around $95.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 28,450 shares as of .

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Compass Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $36.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 71,989 shares as of .

New Purchase: SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR (SRLN)

Compass Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $45.15, with an estimated average price of $44.33. The stock is now traded at around $44.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 58,732 shares as of .

New Purchase: iShares Convertible Bond (ICVT)

Compass Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Convertible Bond. The purchase prices were between $71.6 and $84.37, with an estimated average price of $77.94. The stock is now traded at around $86.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 32,423 shares as of .

Sold Out: PROSHARES TRUST (SH)

Compass Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $19.21 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $20.76.



Here is the complete portfolio of Compass Financial Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Compass Financial Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Compass Financial Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Compass Financial Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Compass Financial Group, Inc. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)