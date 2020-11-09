Compass Financial Group, Inc. Buys iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, PIMCO ETF TRUST, Sells PROSHARES TRUST, VANGUARD WORLD FDS

Investment company Compass Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, PIMCO ETF TRUST, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR, sells PROSHARES TRUST, VANGUARD WORLD FDS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Compass Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Compass Financial Group, Inc. owns 25 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 49,765 shares, 12.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46% ISHARES TRUST (IWV) - 68,996 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPSB) - 364,045 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.83% ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 52,238 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85% JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST) - 203,413 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.72%

Compass Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.44 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.24. The stock is now traded at around $61.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.58%. The holding were 126,400 shares as of .

Compass Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG. The purchase prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $42.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 149,391 shares as of .

Compass Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $90.06 and $94.5, with an estimated average price of $92.94. The stock is now traded at around $95.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 28,450 shares as of .

Compass Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $36.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 71,989 shares as of .

Compass Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $45.15, with an estimated average price of $44.33. The stock is now traded at around $44.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 58,732 shares as of .

Compass Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Convertible Bond. The purchase prices were between $71.6 and $84.37, with an estimated average price of $77.94. The stock is now traded at around $86.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 32,423 shares as of .

Compass Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $19.21 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $20.76.