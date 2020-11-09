Moody's Analytics Launches Balance Sheet Management Offering for Spanish Banks

Moody’s Analytics has launched a new partnership with Intermoney Consultoría (Intermoney), a Spanish financial consulting firm specializing in financial risk management and regulatory compliance. COVID-19–related impacts, coupled with the low-interest rate environment, amplify the need for a robust and reliable asset and liability management (ALM) solution. This collaboration combines Moody’s Analytics award-winning software and analytics with Intermoney’s local expertise and resources to help banks in Spain optimize their balance sheet management.Intermoney is joining the Moody’s Analytics [url="]PartnerAlliance[/url] program and will provide local advisory, implementation, and customer service support for Spanish banks adopting the Moody’s Analytics ALM solution. Intermoney’s domain and Spanish market experience will particularly help CFOs and treasurers make better business decisions in this uncertain environment.The [url="]award-winning[/url] Moody’s Analytics system integrates ALM, liquidity risk management, funds transfer pricing, and business and regulatory reporting to deliver enterprise-wide analytics. Banks using the solution can efficiently analyze the entirety of their balance sheet, gaining insights that facilitate strategic decision-making.“Banks are continually looking for ways to include credit loss estimates in their balance sheet forecasts and ‘what-if’ scenarios,” said Cayetano Gea-Carrasco, Managing Director at Moody’s Analytics. “Our offering allows customers to easily integrate credit content, data, and models for a more complete solution to managing balance sheet calculations.”“We are delighted to collaborate with Moody’s Analytics and to provide our domain and market-specific knowledge,” said Víctor Gonzalo Angulo, Deputy General Manager of Intermoney. “We’re proud to be experts in this space, with a strong track record of implementing integrated systems.”Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our [url="]website[/url] or connect with us on [url="]Twitter[/url] and [url="]LinkedIn[/url].Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody's Corporation reported revenue of $4.8 billion in 2019, employs approximately 11,200 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 40 countries.[url="]Intermoney+Consultor%26iacute%3Ba[/url] is a specialist financial consulting firm with more than 45 years of experience across Europe, Africa and Latin America. Intermoney has a deep knowledge of the markets and treasury functions with a strong expertise on balance sheet and market risks (liquidity and interest rates). It provides services that integrate processes, methodologies, and systems in accordance with best practices and regulatory and financial risk management requirements to help clients improve profitability. It brings relevant expertise to help banks with the integration and implementation of integrated ALM and balance sheet management software and provides local expertise and support.

