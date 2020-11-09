  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
AccessWire
ACCESSWIRE
Articles 

Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Completion of Â£5 million Buyback Programme

November 09, 2020 | About: LSE:APF -3.23% TSX:APY +10.73%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company" or the "Group") (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY), is pleased to announce that following the purchase of ordinary shares on 6 November 2020, the Company's share buyback programme ("the Programme"), as announced on 25 September 2020 has been completed.

Summary

  • Over the course of the Programme, the Company has acquired in aggregate 4,629,703 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") between 25 September and 6 November for a total consideration of £5 million, at a volume weighted average price of 107.973 pence per share
  • All of the shares that were repurchased under the Programme will be held in treasury
  • The Programme was largely financed by the partial disposal of the Company's non-core equity holdings, allowing for the Company to retain its ability to finance growth
  • The Company has 181,758,719 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in issue, of which 4,629,703 ordinary shares are now held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares carrying voting rights is 177,129,016
  • All purchases made under the Programme were made on the London Stock Exchange through our broker, Peel Hunt LLP

Julian Treger, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented:

"The share buyback programme, which was financed from the partial disposal of the Company's non-core equity holdings has now been completed and we are pleased to see that this has provided an immediate return to shareholders.

With a strong balance sheet and undrawn borrowing facilities of US$63.6 million (inclusive of the US$30 million accordion) we are well placed and confident in our pipeline and ability to further grow and diversify our portfolio."

For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

Website:

www.anglopacificgroup.com

Berenberg

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Detlir Elezi

Peel Hunt LLP

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Ross Allister / Alexander Allen / David McKeown

RBC Capital Markets

Farid Dadashev / Marcus Jackson / Jamil Miah

+44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Camarco

+44 (0) 20 3757 4997

Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / James Crothers

Notes to Editors

About Anglo Pacific

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/615415/Anglo-Pacific-Group-PLC-Announces-Completion-of-5-million-Buyback-Programme

img.ashx?id=615415

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by ACCESSWIRE

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)