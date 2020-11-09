Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company" or the "Group") (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY), announces that on 6 November 2020, it purchased 123,126 ordinary shares of 2p each in the Company (the "Shares") on the London Stock Exchange through Peel Hunt LLP, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 September 2020 (the "Programme"). The shares acquired will be held in treasury.
Date of purchase:
6 November 2020
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
123,126
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
102.200
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
105.800
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):
104.960
Following the purchase, the Company will have 181,758,719 ordinary shares of 2p each in issue, of which 4,629,703 ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares carrying voting rights will be 177,129,016.
The above figure of 177,129,016 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Peel Hunt LLP as part of the Programme.
Name of Issuer
Identity code of the financial instrument
Date
Time
Price (pence)
Quantity bought
Exchange Venue
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
06/11/2020
13:21:07
105.800
50,000
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
06/11/2020
14:39:22
105.300
23,594
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
06/11/2020
16:14:06
104.000
45,000
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
06/11/2020
16:15:18
103.600
2,658
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
06/11/2020
16:15:18
103.600
485
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
06/11/2020
16:15:18
103.600
608
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
06/11/2020
16:17:04
102.800
325
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
06/11/2020
16:17:04
102.800
445
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
06/11/2020
16:18:21
102.400
3
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
06/11/2020
16:18:21
102.200
8
LSE
For further information:
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3435 7400
Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
Website:
Berenberg
+44 (0) 20 3207 7800
Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Detlir Elezi
Peel Hunt LLP
+44 (0) 20 7418 8900
Ross Allister / Alexander Allen / David McKeown
RBC Capital Markets
Farid Dadashev / Marcus Jackson / Jamil Miah
+44 (0) 20 7653 4000
Camarco
+44 (0) 20 3757 4997
Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / James Crothers
Notes to Editors
About the Company
Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.
SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC
