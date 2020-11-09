  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
UMC Reports Sales for October 2020

November 09, 2020 | About: TSE:2303 -0.68%


United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”) today reported unaudited net sales for the month of October 2020.



Revenues for October 2020



Period



2020



2019



Y/Y Change



Y/Y (%)



October



15,282,825



14,587,122



+695,703



+4.77%



Jan.-Oct.



146,807,386



120,939,705



+25,867,681



+21.39%



(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.



(**) All figures are consolidated



Additional information about UMC is available on the web at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.umc.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201108005078/en/


