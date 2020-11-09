UMC Reports Sales for October 2020





Period







2020







2019







Y/Y Change







Y/Y (%)







October







15,282,825







14,587,122







+695,703







+4.77%







Jan.-Oct.







146,807,386







120,939,705







+25,867,681







+21.39%





United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”) today reported unaudited net sales for the month of October 2020.(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.(**) All figures are consolidatedAdditional information about UMC is available on the web at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.umc.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201108005078/en/