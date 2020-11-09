  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
GSX Techedu Announces Dial-in Details for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on November 20, 2020

November 09, 2020 | About: NYSE:GSX +0.12%

PR Newswire

BEIJING, Nov. 9, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) ("GSX" or the "Company"), a leading online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, before U.S. markets open on November 20, 2020.

GSX's management will hold an earnings conference call on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International:

1-412-317-6061

US:

1-888-317-6003

Hong Kong:

800-963976

Mainland China:

4001-206115

Passcode:

9334890

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through November 27, 2020. The dial-in details are:

International:

1-412-317-0088

US:

1-877-344-7529

Passcode:

10149617

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://gsx.investorroom.com/.

About GSX Techedu Inc.

GSX is a technology-driven education company and leading online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. GSX offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades through the brand Gaotuketang as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses through the brand Genshuixue. GSX adopts an online live large-class format to deliver its courses, which the Company believes is the most effective and scalable model to disseminate scarce high-quality teaching resources to aspiring students in China. Big data analytics permeates each aspect of the Company's business and facilitates the application of the latest technology to improve teaching delivery, student learning experience, and operational efficiency.

For more information, please contact:

GSX Techedu Inc.
Ms. Sandy Qin, CFA
E-mail: [email protected]

Christensen

In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: [email protected]

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gsx-techedu-announces-dial-in-details-for-third-quarter-2020-earnings-conference-call-on-november-20-2020-301168360.html

SOURCE GSX Techedu Inc.


