The Board of Directors nominates Carlos Gallardo as Vice President of the Board

T hird generation of the family to take on a more significant role within the Board of Directors

Nomination of Carlos Gallardo demonstrates commitment of the family to Almirall's future

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Almirall, S.A. (ALM) the global biopharmaceutical company based in Barcelona, has announced the nomination of Carlos Gallardo as Vice President of the Board of Directors effective immediately.

This is an important step in a very well thought out plan that was initiated over two years ago and after evaluating several candidates for the position. The Board of Directors has taken this measure following a rigorous process where Carlos has taken on increasing levels of responsibility within the Board of Directors as part of a broader development plan. Moreover, Carlos has been increasingly involved in several key committees within Almirall, including the Pipeline Committee and the Digital Steering Committee, which he chairs. This deep immersion has prepared him for his new expanded responsibilities.

Jorge Gallardo Ballart, Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented, "Carlos represents the third generation of the Gallardo Family to lead and grow the company. We are pleased that he is taking this important step to take on more significant responsibilities within the Board and represents the Gallardo Family's continued support and commitment to Almirall. This appointment recognizes his increasing contributions to the company and acknowledges the value that his involvement has garnered."

Carlos has broad international healthcare experience. He started his pharmaceutical career in Pfizer prior to joining Almirall where he held positions of increasing seniority over nearly 10 years. Since leaving Almirall as General Manager of the UK and Ireland in 2013, Carlos has served as a member of Almirall's Board of Directors. In addition, he has established a successful career as a venture capitalist investing in digital health. He is the founder and CEO of CG Health Ventures where he invests in and builds digital health companies that match technology and talent to solve for challenges in healthcare. He serves on a number of boards of promising early stage digital health and health technology startups. Carlos holds an MS in industrial Engineering from the Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya and an MBA from Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

According to Carlos, "I am very pleased to assume this new role and to continue to help bring the company to the next level. Almirall is poised for growth and it is exciting to be more involved in that trajectory. I am looking forward to combining my expertise as a venture capital investor and in pharma to continue to bring innovation to the company and future proof our efforts going forward."

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-board-of-directors-nominates-carlos-gallardo-as-vice-president-of-the-board-301168093.html

SOURCE Almirall, S.A.