KVÃ†RNER ASA: UPDATE ON THE CONTEMPLATED MERGER WITH AKER SOLUTIONS ASA

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the previous stock exchange announcements made by Kværner ASA ("Kvaerner") regarding the contemplated merger with Aker Solutions ASA ("Aker Solutions") as further set out in the merger plan dated 17 July 2020 (the "Merger"). The Merger contemplates that Aker Solutions will absorb all the assets, rights and obligations of Kvaerner and that Kvaerner is dissolved.

Kvaerner has today received the necessary approvals from governmental bodies. As a result, all conditions for completion of the Merger have been met. The creditor notification period for the Merger will expire on 9 November, in accordance with section 13-17 of the Public Limited Liability Companies Act, following which the Merger is expected to be completed, subject to final board approval by each of the boards of Kvaerner and Aker Solutions.

Eligible shareholders in Kvaerner will receive 0.8183 Consideration Share for each share in Kvaerner they own as at the expiry of the date of registration of the completion of the Merger with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (the "Effective Date"), which is expected to occur on or about 10 November 2020, as such shareholders appear in the shareholders register of Aker Solutions with the Norwegian Central Securities Depositary (the "VPS") as at the expiry of the second trading day thereafter (the "Record Date"), which is expected to be on or about 12 November 2020.

Tentative key dates and information for the completion of the Merger is as follows:

Last day of trading in Kvaerner shares on Oslo Børs: 10 November 2020

Effective Date (merger completed): 10 November 2020

First day of trading in combined company shares: 11 November 2020

Record Date for delivery of Consideration Shares: 12 November 2020

Consideration Shares delivered through VPS: 13 November 2020

ISIN: NO 0010716582

Transferor company: Kværner ASA

Transferee company: Aker Solutions ASA

Merger Consideration: Eligible shareholders in Kvaerner will receive 0.8183 share in Aker Solutions for each share in Kvaerner they own as of the Effective Date

Date of approval: 25 September 2020

The Consideration Shares will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act. Consideration Shares will therefore only be delivered to Kvaerner shareholders that are either (i) not a US Person as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act, or (ii) an "accredited investor" as defined in Regulation D of the Securities Act ("Eligible Shareholders"). Shareholders in Kvaerner that are not Eligible Shareholders will receive cash-in-lieu of the Consideration Shares following a sale of such Consideration Shares as they would otherwise be entitled to receive. Such Consideration Shares as the non-Eligible Shareholders would otherwise be entitled to, will be sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) for the account of and for the risk of the relevant beneficiary with a proportional distribution of net sales proceeds among the non-Eligible Shareholders.

The Consideration Shares issued to Eligible Shareholders will constitute "restricted securities" under the U.S. Securities Act. As a condition to receiving Consideration Shares, each Eligible Shareholder who is an accredited investor will agree not to offer or sell any of the Consideration Shares received for a period of one year from issuance except pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U. S. Securities Act.

For further information, please contact:

Investor contact:

Øyvind Halvorsen, VP Treasury, Kvaerner, +Mob: +47 976 97 620, email: [email protected]

Media:

Torbjørn Andersen, Head of Communications & IR, Kvaerner, Mob: +47 928 85 542, email: [email protected]

About Kvaerner:

Kvaerner is a project execution specialist and a trusted advisor for our customers. We provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services and deliver advanced offshore and onshore installations around the world.

We have offices in seven countries and approximately 2 800 employees. Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) has the highest priority in our work, and we aim to deliver technology and solutions in a safe and sustainable way. Our passion, experience and expertise realise values for costumers and societies. Kværner ASA, through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("Kvaerner"), is an international contractor and preferred partner for operators and contractors within oil and gas, renewable energy and in the field of engineering and fabrication.In 2019, Kvaerner's Field Development segment had consolidated annual revenues of NOK 9.4 billion and the company reported an order backlog at 30 September 2020 of NOK 9 billion. Kvaerner is publicly listed with the ticker "KVAER" at the Oslo Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit www.kvaerner.com (http://www.kvaerner.com).

