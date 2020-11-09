Private Capital Advisors, Inc. Buys L Brands Inc, XPO Logistics Inc, Cerner Corp, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Blackstone Group Inc, WestRock Co

New York, NY, based Investment company Private Capital Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys L Brands Inc, XPO Logistics Inc, Cerner Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Eastman Chemical Co, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Blackstone Group Inc, WestRock Co, Facebook Inc, Stryker Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Capital Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Private Capital Advisors, Inc. owns 82 stocks with a total value of $419 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: LB, XPO, CERN, ABC, EMN, AKAM, MMM, BPRMF, CACI, RPRX, DOCU, SHOP, TSLA, LULU, IPOC, PG, BABA, GBTC, EMAN, EXROF,
- Added Positions: AAPL, PFE, AMZN, GOOGL, CI, NFLX, UNH, EPD, MRK, MSFT,
- Reduced Positions: BX, FB, ET, LAZ, JNJ, RH, CVX, XOM, GILD,
- Sold Out: RTX, WRK, SYK, ZM, BA, KMX, FDX, WYNN, BYND, ULTA,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/private+capital+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Private Capital Advisors, Inc.
- Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 334,724 shares, 11.83% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 370,993 shares, 10.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.87%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 11,289 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.66%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 37,094 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 44,627 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09%
Private Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in L Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.1 and $31.81, with an estimated average price of $25.2. The stock is now traded at around $33.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 296,991 shares as of . New Purchase: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)
Private Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.02 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $83.16. The stock is now traded at around $96.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 100,455 shares as of . New Purchase: Cerner Corp (CERN)
Private Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.48 and $75.23, with an estimated average price of $71.22. The stock is now traded at around $72.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 116,225 shares as of . New Purchase: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)
Private Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $94.08 and $104.7, with an estimated average price of $99.36. The stock is now traded at around $103.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 81,850 shares as of . New Purchase: Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)
Private Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The purchase prices were between $68.31 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $75.34. The stock is now traded at around $85.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 99,320 shares as of . New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)
Private Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9. The stock is now traded at around $163.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 47,400 shares as of . Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Private Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $514.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,213 shares as of . Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Private Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. Sold Out: WestRock Co (WRK)
Private Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $26.22 and $37.64, with an estimated average price of $30.88. Sold Out: Stryker Corp (SYK)
Private Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $177.77 and $215.81, with an estimated average price of $194.27. Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Private Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Private Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6. Sold Out: CarMax Inc (KMX)
Private Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in CarMax Inc. The sale prices were between $86.23 and $108.8, with an estimated average price of $99.81. Reduced: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)
Private Capital Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 50.16%. The sale prices were between $49.95 and $58, with an estimated average price of $53.54. The stock is now traded at around $55.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.18%. Private Capital Advisors, Inc. still held 142,813 shares as of . Reduced: Facebook Inc (FB)
Private Capital Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 36.33%. The sale prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $293.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.58%. Private Capital Advisors, Inc. still held 45,569 shares as of . Reduced: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Private Capital Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 26.63%. The sale prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $142.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Private Capital Advisors, Inc. still held 6,607 shares as of . Reduced: RH (RH)
Private Capital Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in RH by 40.39%. The sale prices were between $255.33 and $385.46, with an estimated average price of $314.51. The stock is now traded at around $388.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Private Capital Advisors, Inc. still held 1,200 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of Private Capital Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Private Capital Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Private Capital Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Private Capital Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Private Capital Advisors, Inc. keeps buying