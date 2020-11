Private Capital Advisors, Inc. Buys L Brands Inc, XPO Logistics Inc, Cerner Corp, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Blackstone Group Inc, WestRock Co

New York, NY, based Investment company Private Capital Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys L Brands Inc, XPO Logistics Inc, Cerner Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Eastman Chemical Co, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Blackstone Group Inc, WestRock Co, Facebook Inc, Stryker Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Capital Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Private Capital Advisors, Inc. owns 82 stocks with a total value of $419 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LB, XPO, CERN, ABC, EMN, AKAM, MMM, BPRMF, CACI, RPRX, DOCU, SHOP, TSLA, LULU, IPOC, PG, BABA, GBTC, EMAN, EXROF,

LB, XPO, CERN, ABC, EMN, AKAM, MMM, BPRMF, CACI, RPRX, DOCU, SHOP, TSLA, LULU, IPOC, PG, BABA, GBTC, EMAN, EXROF, Added Positions: AAPL, PFE, AMZN, GOOGL, CI, NFLX, UNH, EPD, MRK, MSFT,

AAPL, PFE, AMZN, GOOGL, CI, NFLX, UNH, EPD, MRK, MSFT, Reduced Positions: BX, FB, ET, LAZ, JNJ, RH, CVX, XOM, GILD,

BX, FB, ET, LAZ, JNJ, RH, CVX, XOM, GILD, Sold Out: RTX, WRK, SYK, ZM, BA, KMX, FDX, WYNN, BYND, ULTA,

Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 334,724 shares, 11.83% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 370,993 shares, 10.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.87% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 11,289 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.66% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 37,094 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 44,627 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09%

For the details of Private Capital Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/private+capital+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio Private Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in L Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.1 and $31.81, with an estimated average price of $25.2. The stock is now traded at around $33.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 296,991 shares as of . Private Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.02 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $83.16. The stock is now traded at around $96.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 100,455 shares as of . Private Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.48 and $75.23, with an estimated average price of $71.22. The stock is now traded at around $72.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 116,225 shares as of . Private Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $94.08 and $104.7, with an estimated average price of $99.36. The stock is now traded at around $103.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 81,850 shares as of . Private Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The purchase prices were between $68.31 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $75.34. The stock is now traded at around $85.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 99,320 shares as of . Private Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9. The stock is now traded at around $163.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 47,400 shares as of . Private Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $514.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,213 shares as of . Private Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. Private Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $26.22 and $37.64, with an estimated average price of $30.88. Private Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $177.77 and $215.81, with an estimated average price of $194.27. Private Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. Private Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6. Private Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in CarMax Inc. The sale prices were between $86.23 and $108.8, with an estimated average price of $99.81. Private Capital Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 50.16%. The sale prices were between $49.95 and $58, with an estimated average price of $53.54. The stock is now traded at around $55.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.18%. Private Capital Advisors, Inc. still held 142,813 shares as of . Private Capital Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 36.33%. The sale prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $293.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.58%. Private Capital Advisors, Inc. still held 45,569 shares as of . Private Capital Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 26.63%. The sale prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $142.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Private Capital Advisors, Inc. still held 6,607 shares as of . Private Capital Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in RH by 40.39%. The sale prices were between $255.33 and $385.46, with an estimated average price of $314.51. The stock is now traded at around $388.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Private Capital Advisors, Inc. still held 1,200 shares as of .