Landaas & Co Buys Linde PLC, Texas Instruments Inc, Bank of Montreal, Sells AbbVie Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Exxon Mobil Corp

Investment company Landaas & Co (Current Portfolio) buys Linde PLC, Texas Instruments Inc, Bank of Montreal, JPMorgan Chase, sells AbbVie Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Exxon Mobil Corp, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Landaas & Co . As of 2020Q3, Landaas & Co owns 55 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LIN, TXN, BMO,

LIN, TXN, BMO, Added Positions: JPM, VOO, PGX,

JPM, VOO, PGX, Reduced Positions: ABBV, ABT, SPY, FISV, AAPL, PEP, PG, DVY, JNJ, MCD, VZ, PFE, MMM, JKD, EFAV, PYPL, CVX, MGEE, CL, KO,

ABBV, ABT, SPY, FISV, AAPL, PEP, PG, DVY, JNJ, MCD, VZ, PFE, MMM, JKD, EFAV, PYPL, CVX, MGEE, CL, KO, Sold Out: XOM,

For the details of LANDAAS & CO 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/landaas+%26+co+/current-portfolio/portfolio

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 334,090 shares, 45.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48% ISHARES TRUST (IWD) - 255,023 shares, 24.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 32,890 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 10,310 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45% ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 11,942 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%

Landaas & Co initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $214.77 and $260.23, with an estimated average price of $242.24. The stock is now traded at around $250.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 928 shares as of .

Landaas & Co initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83. The stock is now traded at around $157.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,525 shares as of .

Landaas & Co initiated holding in Bank of Montreal. The purchase prices were between $52.13 and $63.75, with an estimated average price of $57.9. The stock is now traded at around $62.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,436 shares as of .

Landaas & Co added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 78.63%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $102.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,823 shares as of .

Landaas & Co sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.

Landaas & Co reduced to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 53.58%. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $92.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Landaas & Co still held 5,329 shares as of .

Landaas & Co reduced to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 59.78%. The sale prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $114.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Landaas & Co still held 4,139 shares as of .