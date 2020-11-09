  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Fusion Capital, LLC Buys Johnson & Johnson, Caterpillar Inc, PIMCO ETF TRUST, Sells Intel Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Duke Energy Corp

November 09, 2020 | About: JNJ +1.78% CAT -1.1% MINT +0% VCSH -0.06% CHTR -0.44% BSV -0.04% COST +0.11% INTC -0.63% RTX +0.48% DUK -0.83% HYG -0.35% Q +0%

Investment company Fusion Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Johnson & Johnson, Caterpillar Inc, PIMCO ETF TRUST, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Charter Communications Inc, sells Intel Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Duke Energy Corp, ISHARES TRUST, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fusion Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Fusion Capital, LLC owns 66 stocks with a total value of $115 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fusion Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fusion+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fusion Capital, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 99,140 shares, 10.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.8%
  2. VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 77,650 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 20,775 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.57%
  4. SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR (TOTL) - 113,564 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.92%
  5. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 36,405 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%
New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Fusion Capital, LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $161.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 15,002 shares as of .

New Purchase: PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT)

Fusion Capital, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 18,480 shares as of .

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Fusion Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 9,755 shares as of .

New Purchase: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Fusion Capital, LLC initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $517.69 and $633.05, with an estimated average price of $589.16. The stock is now traded at around $644.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 981 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV)

Fusion Capital, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The purchase prices were between $82.57 and $82.88, with an estimated average price of $82.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 6,316 shares as of .

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Fusion Capital, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $385.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 782 shares as of .

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Fusion Capital, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 917.80%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $142.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 18,412 shares as of .

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Fusion Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Fusion Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9.

Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Fusion Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $79.21 and $88.56, with an estimated average price of $82.39.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (HYG)

Fusion Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $80.53 and $84.89, with an estimated average price of $83.47.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Fusion Capital, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11.



