Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC Buys Nordstrom Inc, CNA Financial Corp, Sells Dick's Sporting Goods Inc

November 09, 2020 | About: JWN +1.34% CNA +0.28% DKS -0.48%

Rancho Sante Fe, CA, based Investment company Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Nordstrom Inc, CNA Financial Corp, sells Dick's Sporting Goods Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC owns 19 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pacifica+capital+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 244,334 shares, 24.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8%
  2. Five Below Inc (FIVE) - 371,430 shares, 21.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
  3. Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 413,256 shares, 16.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 12,624 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.92%
  5. Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 864,114 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3%
Added: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)

Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC added to a holding in Nordstrom Inc by 69.80%. The purchase prices were between $11.79 and $17.13, with an estimated average price of $15.02. The stock is now traded at around $12.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 725,841 shares as of .

Added: CNA Financial Corp (CNA)

Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC added to a holding in CNA Financial Corp by 58.30%. The purchase prices were between $29.68 and $34.65, with an estimated average price of $32.21. The stock is now traded at around $32.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 128,342 shares as of .

Sold Out: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The sale prices were between $38.75 and $58.55, with an estimated average price of $48.65.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC. Also check out:

