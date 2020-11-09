Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC Buys Nordstrom Inc, CNA Financial Corp, Sells Dick's Sporting Goods Inc

Rancho Sante Fe, CA, based Investment company Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Nordstrom Inc, CNA Financial Corp, sells Dick's Sporting Goods Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC owns 19 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Added Positions: JWN, CNA, DBI,
- Reduced Positions: FIVE, BRK.B, GOOG, GS, JEF, KRUS, ADS, BBW, ADP,
- Sold Out: DKS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 244,334 shares, 24.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8%
- Five Below Inc (FIVE) - 371,430 shares, 21.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
- Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 413,256 shares, 16.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 12,624 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.92%
- Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 864,114 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3%
Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC added to a holding in Nordstrom Inc by 69.80%. The purchase prices were between $11.79 and $17.13, with an estimated average price of $15.02. The stock is now traded at around $12.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 725,841 shares as of .Added: CNA Financial Corp (CNA)
Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC added to a holding in CNA Financial Corp by 58.30%. The purchase prices were between $29.68 and $34.65, with an estimated average price of $32.21. The stock is now traded at around $32.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 128,342 shares as of .Sold Out: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)
Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The sale prices were between $38.75 and $58.55, with an estimated average price of $48.65.
