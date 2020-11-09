  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Phillips Financial Management, Llc Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond, Sells VANGUARD BD IDX FD

November 09, 2020 | About: JNK -0.32% SUB +0.03% USHY -0.2% BLV -0.79%

Fort Wayne, IN, based Investment company Phillips Financial Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond, sells VANGUARD BD IDX FD during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Phillips Financial Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Phillips Financial Management, Llc owns 72 stocks with a total value of $582 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PHILLIPS FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/phillips+financial+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PHILLIPS FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 183,082 shares, 10.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 384,761 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 236,791 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (IVE) - 314,017 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26%
  5. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 598,513 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%
New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (JNK)

Phillips Financial Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $99.66 and $105.55, with an estimated average price of $103.64. The stock is now traded at around $106.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 48,881 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (SUB)

Phillips Financial Management, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $107.69 and $108.53, with an estimated average price of $108.11. The stock is now traded at around $107.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 33,287 shares as of .

New Purchase: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond (USHY)

Phillips Financial Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond. The purchase prices were between $38.18 and $40.05, with an estimated average price of $39.5. The stock is now traded at around $40.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 87,566 shares as of .

Sold Out: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BLV)

Phillips Financial Management, Llc sold out a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The sale prices were between $110.45 and $116.68, with an estimated average price of $113.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of PHILLIPS FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

