  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. Buys Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, Sells ISHARES TRUST

November 09, 2020 | About: WFCPL.PFD +0% BACPL.PFD +0%

Stamford, CT, based Investment company Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, sells ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spectrum Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. owns 7 stocks with a total value of $263 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Spectrum Asset Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spectrum+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Spectrum Asset Management, Inc.
  1. Wells Fargo & Co (WFCpL.PFD) - 117,057 shares, 59.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 115.67%
  2. iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 1,179,494 shares, 16.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.12%
  3. Bank of America Corp (BACpL.PFD) - 21,454 shares, 12.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 107.81%
  4. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) - 646,421 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio.
  5. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) - 723,135 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio.
Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 115.67%. The purchase prices were between $1304.49 and $1388.01, with an estimated average price of $1350.4. The stock is now traded at around $1386.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 32.01%. The holding were 117,057 shares as of .

Added: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 107.81%. The purchase prices were between $1354.92 and $1521.49, with an estimated average price of $1463.9. The stock is now traded at around $1475.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.29%. The holding were 21,454 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of Spectrum Asset Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Spectrum Asset Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Spectrum Asset Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Spectrum Asset Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)