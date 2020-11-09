Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. Buys Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, Sells ISHARES TRUST

Stamford, CT, based Investment company Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, sells ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spectrum Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. owns 7 stocks with a total value of $263 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Spectrum Asset Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spectrum+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Wells Fargo & Co (WFCpL.PFD) - 117,057 shares, 59.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 115.67% iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 1,179,494 shares, 16.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.12% Bank of America Corp (BACpL.PFD) - 21,454 shares, 12.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 107.81% John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) - 646,421 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) - 723,135 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio.

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 115.67%. The purchase prices were between $1304.49 and $1388.01, with an estimated average price of $1350.4. The stock is now traded at around $1386.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 32.01%. The holding were 117,057 shares as of .

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 107.81%. The purchase prices were between $1354.92 and $1521.49, with an estimated average price of $1463.9. The stock is now traded at around $1475.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.29%. The holding were 21,454 shares as of .